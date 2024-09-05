SkillPath's Leadership Training Suite Prepares Next-Generation Leaders

MISSION, Kan., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret the U.S. workforce is aging — and a closer look reveals that the No. 1 occupation for workers age 50 and over is management. As executives and managers head toward retirement, American businesses not only lose their institutional knowledge but also their leadership.

Succession planning is vital. To equip people with the skills they need to thrive as managers, SkillPath's instructor-led, group training programs are designed to help organizations develop a strong pipeline of leaders. These courses are all delivered live by experienced facilitators and tailored to the individual organization.

Applying the servant leadership philosophy, SkillPath's suite of leadership programs prepare the next generation by teaching people to manage themselves, develop others and lead the organization.

Self-management helps new and emerging leaders discover their leadership styles, identify what drives them, and teach them to be adaptable and more self-aware. SkillPath self-management courses include:

When managers are charged with leading other people, they need the skills to build effective teams, manage employee performance, and establish strong relationships. Training designed for leading others include:

And when they have responsibility for leading the organization, they need to know to how to manage change, solve problems, make decisions and define the company's strategy. Courses to support leading the organization include:

The pressure is on today's managers to maintain worker engagement, motivation and retention. Select SkillPath to support your leadership team and prepare your company for the tomorrow.

