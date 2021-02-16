SkillPointe Launches New Platform Designed To Help Millions Find More Fulfilling Futures

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillPointe today launched a new national platform to provide job seekers with access to the best training and employment opportunities in key skills-based industries facing critical talent shortages. The comprehensive resource empowers job seekers and career changers to explore the best skills-based careers that do not require a four-year degree, search accelerated training opportunities, and get advice from industry experts. Additionally, visitors to SkillPointe can find skills-based jobs from more than 350,000 job openings updated daily and access financial aid and scholarship opportunities.

"Today, two of three high school grads pursue a traditional four-year degree, but after two years nearly half leave college without any credentials or certifications, often because they started down the wrong path," said Todd Wilson, SkillPointe Founder. "At the same time, there are many jobs employers struggle to fill that are very much in need, require a relatively low investment in training and pay very well."

While employers have been dealing with talent shortages, post-secondary education is also facing serious challenges. Only 57 percent of students enrolled in college graduate after six years, and approximately 30 percent drop out after their first year.* COVID-19 has also magnified this national crisis:

Freshmen enrollment declined 13 percent in Fall 2020, with community colleges showing the sharpest drop (-18.9%).**

Students from families with incomes under $75,000 are nearly twice as likely to cancel college plans compared to students from families with incomes over $100,000 .***

"We created SkillPointe to champion and celebrate skills-based pros because we believe these individuals, and jobs, are essential in making communities around the country go," said James Franchi, SkillPointe CEO. "Our goal is to assemble high quality skills-based training resources that connect current and future skills-based pros with the training, funding and jobs that transform their lives."

In seeking to address this challenge, SkillPointe has partnered with leading corporations, community colleges, and trade schools who all recognize the critical need of growing skills-based talent, while helping millions of people find more fulfilling futures.

"We are excited to work with SkillPointe and look forward to the launch of their one-of-a-kind solution during a time of great need," said BethAnn Weaver, Talent Acquisition Leader, Cummins North America. "At Cummins, our service industry is constant and we're always looking for tools, such as SkillPointe, in helping us build a strong candidate pool of qualified Service Technicians.

"SkillPointe provides a crucial platform that connects job seekers and job changers with a pathway to a new career," said Dr. Rufus Glasper, President and CEO of the League for Innovation in the Community College. "Given the challenges schools have faced with COVID-19, this new marketing platform will also help schools attract new students as we anticipate more people returning to in-person learning, especially in hands-on workforce development programs. SkillPointe couldn't have come at a more critical time."

SkillPointe offers a one-stop shop designed for individuals interested in exploring new skills, career changers getting reskilled in a new profession, and pros looking to upskill in their current field. Key features of the platform include:

Explore Careers : Research dozens of in-demand, well-paying careers in eight different industries. Visitors can find crucial details about what they can expect on the job, how much they can earn, the training they need and who is hiring.

: Research dozens of in-demand, well-paying careers in eight different industries. Visitors can find crucial details about what they can expect on the job, how much they can earn, the training they need and who is hiring. Find Training : Search a proprietary database of more than 50,000 training programs matched to careers of interest. This enables visitors to find the training they need in their field quickly without having to visit dozens of different school websites.

: Search a proprietary database of more than 50,000 training programs matched to careers of interest. This enables visitors to find the training they need in their field quickly without having to visit dozens of different school websites. Find Jobs : Visitors will find more than 350,000 active national job openings, updated daily, across eight different skills-based industries that don't require a four-year degree.

: Visitors will find more than 350,000 active national job openings, updated daily, across eight different skills-based industries that don't require a four-year degree. News & Advice: Learn from some of the finest pros in different industries, who are doing the jobs today and offer real-world tips on what it takes to succeed.

Learn from some of the finest pros in different industries, who are doing the jobs today and offer real-world tips on what it takes to succeed. Financial Aid: Access unique funding options, including $1,000 scholarships for community college and trade school programs from The SkillPointe Foundation.

To learn more about SkillPointe, visit us at Skillpointe.com, or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

Sources:

*National Center for Education Stats

**National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, Nov. 12, 2020

***US Census Bureau.

About SkillPointe

Based in Atlanta, SkillPointe celebrates and champions skills-based careers by offering everything from self-assessment tools, through access to training programs (and unique scholarship funding) along with thousands of listings for well-paying skills-based jobs. SkillPointe provides a one-stop resource to deliver real-time information to explore the most in-demand jobs in the United States across eight different industries. Visitors to SkillPointe will find more than 350,000 jobs in the United States in Construction, Healthcare, IT, Energy, Manufacturing and other essential areas, in addition to access to over 50,000 training programs across the country that prepare and train people to fill these critical jobs.

