SkillPointe Reveals Top 25 Jobs That Do Not Require College Degrees

Construction, Technology, Healthcare and Public Service Dominate While Retail and Hospitality Face Uncertain Future

News provided by

SkillPointe

Sep 07, 2021, 07:00 ET

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillPointe, the authority on skill-based careers requiring two years or less of training, today announced its first SkillPointe Job Score Report. SkillPointe's mission is to celebrate and reward skilled trade and non-degree professionals by helping them discover the best career options, find local training at community colleges or trade schools, and search open jobs from local employers who are hiring now.

Top 25 Jobs Not Requiring a College Degree
With that mission in mind, SkillPointe created this unique look at the best job opportunities available today that do not require a four-year college degree. The report is based on a proprietary analysis of current salaries, available job openings, future growth, and interest among job seekers on SkillPointe.com.

"While retail and hospitality have faced significant challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic, other industries still offer amazing opportunities with lots of growth, strong salaries, and future job security, all without a college degree," said Todd Wilson, SkillPointe Founder. "These jobs do require some training, but fast-track options are available at local community colleges and trade schools for a fraction of the cost of a four-year program. Employer apprenticeships are also a great option."

It's also worth noting that the current employment crisis is at a critical point as many of the unemployed lose $300 in federal weekly benefits and millions of self-employed and gig workers lose unemployment entirely. "We are now going through the great reassessment," said James Franchi, SkillPointe CEO, "Many people may find it difficult to re-enter the workforce, however focusing on the best careers and training options highlighted on SkillPointe will help."

Key findings include:

  • The high-growth jobs featured on SkillPointe represent 2.3 million job openings in 2021
  • Given continued challenges, retail and hospitality rank below other industries
  • Construction, Technology, Healthcare and Public Service jobs dominate the Top 25
  • Construction has the most jobs on the list, featuring six, and expected to grow with increased infrastructure spending
  • High-growth energy jobs (such as Wind Turbine and Solar Technicians) did not make the list due to a lower number of job openings when compared to larger industries
  • Top jobs by category:
    • Highest Salary - Software Developer
    • Most Available Jobs – Truck Driver
    • Best Future Growth – Information Security Analyst

Overall rankings, including links to details about each job and industry are below:

Score  

Job Type                         

Industry

1

Software Developer         

Technology

2

Systems Analyst        

Technology

3

Electrician                         

Construction

4

Police Officer                        

Public Service

5

Truck Driver                          

Transportation

6

Carpenter                        

Construction

7

Plumber                       

Construction

8

IT Support Specialist          

Technology

9

Nurse - LPN / LVN             

Healthcare

10

Certified Nursing Assistant         

Healthcare

11

Auto Mechanic                           

Transportation

12

Teacher Assistant                     

Public Service

13

Medical Assistant                  

Healthcare

14

Industrial Machinery Mechanic      

Manufacturing

15

Network Administrator              

Technology

16

Heavy Equipment Operator      

Construction

17

Training and Development Specialist 

Public Service

18

Paralegal and Legal Assistant        

Public Service

19

Social Services Assistant         

Public Service

20

Information Security Analyst      

Technology

21

Welder                                 

Construction

22

Dental Hygienist                    

Healthcare

23

Machinist                            

Manufacturing

24

HVAC Technician

Construction

25

Laboratory Technician

Healthcare

SkillPointe Job Scores are based on a proprietary analysis of multiple data sources, including SkillPointe user behavior, Bureau of Labor Statistics, National Employment Matrix, Occupational Employment Statistics, The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey and Emsi Burning Glass, 2021.

ABOUT SKILLPOINTE

SkillPointe connects students and job seekers with the fastest routes to rewarding careers. The fast-growing platform provides free self-assessment tools, career insights, training programs, scholarships, and local job openings in eight high-growth industries: Construction, Healthcare, Information Technology, Transportation, Energy, Manufacturing, Communications and Public Service. Visitors to SkillPointe will find more than 350,000 local job openings updated daily and over 55,000 training programs at local community colleges, trade schools and employer-sponsored apprenticeships. To learn more, visit SkillPointe.com and connect with them on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

