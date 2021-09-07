SkillPointe Reveals Top 25 Jobs That Do Not Require College Degrees

ATLANTA, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillPointe, the authority on skill-based careers requiring two years or less of training, today announced its first SkillPointe Job Score Report. SkillPointe's mission is to celebrate and reward skilled trade and non-degree professionals by helping them discover the best career options, find local training at community colleges or trade schools, and search open jobs from local employers who are hiring now.

Top 25 Jobs Not Requiring a College Degree

With that mission in mind, SkillPointe created this unique look at the best job opportunities available today that do not require a four-year college degree. The report is based on a proprietary analysis of current salaries, available job openings, future growth, and interest among job seekers on SkillPointe.com.

"While retail and hospitality have faced significant challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic, other industries still offer amazing opportunities with lots of growth, strong salaries, and future job security, all without a college degree," said Todd Wilson, SkillPointe Founder. "These jobs do require some training, but fast-track options are available at local community colleges and trade schools for a fraction of the cost of a four-year program. Employer apprenticeships are also a great option."

It's also worth noting that the current employment crisis is at a critical point as many of the unemployed lose $300 in federal weekly benefits and millions of self-employed and gig workers lose unemployment entirely. "We are now going through the great reassessment," said James Franchi, SkillPointe CEO, "Many people may find it difficult to re-enter the workforce, however focusing on the best careers and training options highlighted on SkillPointe will help."

Key findings include:

The high-growth jobs featured on SkillPointe represent 2.3 million job openings in 2021

Given continued challenges, retail and hospitality rank below other industries

Construction, Technology, Healthcare and Public Service jobs dominate the Top 25

Construction has the most jobs on the list, featuring six, and expected to grow with increased infrastructure spending

High-growth energy jobs (such as Wind Turbine and Solar Technicians) did not make the list due to a lower number of job openings when compared to larger industries

Top jobs by category:

Highest Salary - Software Developer



Most Available Jobs – Truck Driver



Best Future Growth – Information Security Analyst

Overall rankings, including links to details about each job and industry are below:

SkillPointe Job Scores are based on a proprietary analysis of multiple data sources, including SkillPointe user behavior, Bureau of Labor Statistics, National Employment Matrix, Occupational Employment Statistics, The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey and Emsi Burning Glass, 2021.

