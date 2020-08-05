Skills Based Approach (SM), Skills Label ™, and Skills Culture (SM)

Skills Based Approach is a recognized methodology for lifelong learning. Learners constantly cycle through four stages with an evolving skill set. A new book Skills Based Approach describes how the methodology works. Ideal as a practical guide for education and career planning. Visit the website: www.skillsbasedapproach.com to learn more.

Skills Label is a patent pending system to manage and track skills. A 'wheel' for defining learning expectations and job requirements. The interface includes ways to define learning pathways. The system is an online application with supporting API. Visit the website: www.skillslabel.com to learn more.

Skills Culture is a growth mindset for learning. The ethos is: 'every experience is an opportunity to apply skills'. This means being 'in the moment' to conscientiously apply skills properly. The goal is to create an online community to share best practices among learning and training institutions. In the past couple years, the blog received more than seventy thousand views. Visit the website: www.skillsculture.com to learn more.

About Ryan M. Frischmann: Mr. Frischmann invested more than 10 years in skills as a medium to represent learning and job requirements. He published numerous books (including Skills Based Approach), articles, and blogs related to skills. He is currently waiting to hear the results of a patent pending system to manage and track skills (www.skillslabel.com) and started an online community (www.skillsculture.com).

