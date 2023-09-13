Skills-Based Hiring Platform by UnifyWork Is an Honorable Mention in Fast Company's 2023 Innovation by Design Awards

Celebrating more than a decade of Innovation by Design, the 2023 honorees include nearly 500 projects, products, and services from Adobe, PepsiCo, Canva, and others.

CLEVELAND, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UnifyWork was honored in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for 2023 in the Data Design category.

The Innovation by Design Awards, which can be found in the September 2023 issue of Fast Company, honor the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow. The competition, now in its 12th year, features a range of blue-chip companies, emerging startups, and hungry young talents. It is one of the most sought-after design awards in the industry.

UnifyWork has invented Career Intelligence (CI): the AI-engine of skills-based hiring. The powerful combination of human-centered tech and data at the heart of CI engages and equips job seekers, employers, and educators to achieve their skills-based education and employment goals. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, UnifyWork is a spin-out of UnifyLabs, a 509(a)3 non-profit founded in 2017, with the mission of powering inclusive prosperity.

"So much innovation news these days is focused on AI," said Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This year's Innovation by Design honorees are a reminder that it's human ingenuity that drives invention."

Honorees for the 2023 awards were selected in the following categories: Accessible Design; Apps and Games; Artificial Intelligence; Automotive; Best Design Asia-Pacific; Best Design Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Best Design Latin America; Best Design North America; Biodesign; Branding; Circular Design; Crypto, Blockchain, and Web3; Data Design; Design Company of the Year; Enduring Impact: 15+ Years in Business; Enterprise; Established Excellence: 5–14 Years in Business; Experience Design; Experimental; Fashion and Beauty; Finance; General Excellence; Graphic Design; Health; Home; Hospitality; Impact; Large Business: 1,000+ Employees; Learning; Marketing; Materials; Midsize Business: 100–999 Employees; On the Rise: 0–4 Years in Business; Packaging; Pandemic Action; Products; Rapid Response; Retail; Security; Small Business: Fewer Than 100 Employees; Social Justice; Spaces and Places; Sports and Recreation; Students; Sustainability; Transportation; Urban Design; User Experience; Wellness; and Workplace.

The judges include renowned designers from a variety of disciplines, business leaders from some of the most innovative companies in the world, and Fast Company's own writers and editors. Entries are judged on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact, and business impact.

Winners, finalists, and honorable mentions are featured online, and winners and finalists are featured in the issue of Fast Company magazine, on newsstands August 29, 2023.

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/innovation-by-design/list.

