Skills Global Introduces Fully Integrated Practice Management Software for Applied Behavioral Analysis Professionals

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SKILLS Global, a leading provider of digital solutions for behavioral healthcare professionals, clinicians, agencies, educators and families working with individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), announced today the addition of comprehensive practice management software to its portfolio of services. SKILLS Global now offers a full-cycle Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy management tool, seamlessly integrating practice management solutions with its best-in-class Skills® system. The newly integrated Calmanac & ConCred software suite augments the award-winning clinical workflow, data collection and assessment of the Skills® and LogBook platforms.

SKILLS Global is proud to offer a platform based on three decades of research- and evidence-backed ABA clinical methodologies built by developers with specific expertise in the ABA space – a combined solution that is unmatched in its depth and scope of curriculum and integrated workflows. A team of clinical experts and software engineers behind the integrated systems are united by the sole mission to provision software solutions to benefit individuals on the autism spectrum worldwide. Complete with all the necessary organizational tools and monitoring systems for practice management, alongside the largest offering of science-backed curriculum in the space, SKILLS Global software offers unparalleled resources to professionals, educators and caregivers who seek certainty in achieving elevated outcomes.

Set up for end-to-end practice administration, this powerful new platform brings scheduling efficiencies, contract organization and credential management into Skills®, working seamlessly alongside LogBook, a state-of-the-art mobile app for real-time data collection and report generation. This comprehensive suite of services sets a new standard for efficient, cost-conscious and results-oriented management of ABA practices.

"This exciting new offering further enhances our existing, robust platform, providing a full suite of programs and services for ABA professionals under one roof," said SKILLS Global Executive Director Andrey V. Lyutykh. "As our company and this industry evolve, our guiding principle remains: to support our clients—and, ultimately, their patients—in achieving elevated outcomes. These new tools offer added efficiencies so providers can focus on what matters most – helping people."

Since introducing its core product in 2011, SKILLS Global has been a leader in providing ABA professionals, educators and families the tools they need to create evidence-based treatment plans, track results and achieve meaningful improvement. The latest systems enhancement allows SKILLS Global to continue to offer the highest quality clinical software available to ABA providers today, while taking care of their operational needs. The Skills® assessment and curriculum remain a standout in the ABA field, recognized for their quality and comprehensiveness. SKILLS Global's flagship software, Skills® Developing, continues to offer a complete ABA workflow solution built upon that curriculum.

About SKILLS Global

Founded in 2010, SKILLS Global is the leading provider of software as a service (SaaS) solution for behavioral health. With two patents pending, SKILLS provides web-based and mobile application software to school districts, managed care organizations, families and autism treatment providers worldwide. The Skills® software is a one-stop resource for creating and implementing comprehensive, tailored treatment plans for individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). With wide-ranging assessment tools, customizable research-based lessons and detailed progress tracking reports, Skills® allows clinicians, teachers and parents to apply scientifically proven treatments, measure effectiveness and help children with ASD reach their fullest potential. For more information, visit www.skillsforautism.com.

