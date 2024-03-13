Skillshare® Acquires Creator Tooling Start-Up Superpeer to Expand its Suite of Products for Creatives

Creative learning platform Skillshare is accelerating its strategy to give creators new ways to earn and students new ways to learn and engage through the acquisition of Superpeer's operating assets.

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillshare , the world's largest online learning community for creatives, has completed the acquisition of Superpeer's technology and key assets to expand its marketplace beyond on-demand classes to new services, content, and products that enrich the creator and student experiences.

Superpeer's tools help creators engage with, build, and monetize their communities through 1-on-1s, live streaming, digital products, newsletters, and many other features.

"Our students have told us for years that they want new and different ways to engage with their favorite Skillshare teachers. Similarly, our expert teachers are seeking new ways to earn a living from their considerable knowledge and experience. This acquisition accelerates our ability to deliver new value to both sides of our marketplace," says Skillshare CEO Matt Cooper.

"This is a great outcome for Superpeer's amazing creator community," says Devrim Yasar, Superpeer's CEO & Co-Founder. "Skillshare's commitment to invest in our product means we can reach even more creators with these world-class tools, and amplify what we set out to do with Superpeer; that is, to drive personal growth and human connection."

The combination of Superpeer's tools and Skillshare's on-demand subscription offering gives creators an all-in-one solution to help them grow their businesses. Creators will be empowered to maximize their earning potential, select the offerings that work for them and their students, foster vibrant communities, and leverage the audience that Skillshare has cultivated.

"Unlike other creator tooling products, Skillshare brings the audience to the creator and helps with the cross-pollination of communities across creators. This allows creators to spend more time doing what they love: creating and teaching, " says Alicia Hamilton-Morales, SVP of Content, Community & Marketing at Skillshare.

Integrating these new offerings into the Skillshare experience will create a holistic and customizable learning experience for students. For example, offerings like 1-on-1 Sessions will enable students to get up close to the teachers they know and love, and Live Sessions allow them to access both teachers and also peers who may be navigating the same challenges or seeking similar opportunities.

"Every learning experience is unique. Some of our students are just starting out, whereas others may be mid-career and contemplating a pivot. A few just need a fresh set of eyes on their portfolio or a sounding board to help them define their style," says Hamilton-Morales. "Ultimately, these goals need to be served in different ways, and that's where a customizable learning experience like this adds immense value to our community."

"It's been an absolute joy witnessing the transformative journey of each student and I feel very special connections are formed," says Skillshare Top Teacher Ohn Mar Win, who has found early success with Skillshare's initial foray into 1-on-1 Sessions and Live Sessions.

Top-performing Live Sessions offered through Skillshare have attracted thousands of attendees, top teachers have offered mentoring and feedback through dozens of 1-on-1 Sessions, and these new offerings have caught the attention of Skillshare's brand partners wishing to get in front of high-intent, deeply engaged audiences through sponsorships and integrations.

Skillshare plans to integrate the tools and technology into its ecosystem over the coming months. Superpeer's co-founder Fatih Acet will join the Skillshare team and continue to lead the development of the product.

