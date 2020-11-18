Skillshare Unveils Star-studded Digital Campaign Underscoring Power of Creativity

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillshare—the world's largest online learning community for creativity—today announced a multifaceted digital ad campaign designed with a singular purpose: to demonstrate the power of creativity through learning and discovery. The campaign, called "Discover Talents Unknown," pairs celebrities with popular Skillshare teachers to go beyond their comfort zone and discover their hidden creative pursuits and potential. Personalities include actor and performer Neil Patrick Harris, actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde, creator and executive producer Kenya Barris and hip-hop artist and actor Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges.

Each of the personalities will be showcased in a :30 hero trailer, 15 minute Youtube "mini-lessons" and :15 and :30 spots, running through early January.

"There is often fear or self-doubt associated with tapping into our creative potential, or a perception that you need to be an artist to be creative. At Skillshare, we've seen again and again how the simple act of creating can be a force for growth, change, and discovery in people's lives," said Liana Douillet Guzmán, CMO of Skillshare. "With this campaign, we felt it was critical to highlight the importance of curiosity and break down the obstacles and misconceptions around creativity. Regardless of your background or profession, the benefits of trying something new and discovering a creative spark are limitless."

The new campaign from Skillshare features each of the personalities participating in and learning an exciting new creative endeavor, taught by popular teachers on the Skillshare platform, including:

Neil Patrick Harris learns how to doodle and animate from world renowned NYC-based artist John Burgerman .

learns how to doodle and animate from world renowned NYC-based artist . Olivia Wilde delves into illustrated lettering with Jessica Hische to create a poster for her daughter inspired by some of her favorite quotes that spark awareness, curiosity and action.

delves into illustrated lettering with to create a poster for her daughter inspired by some of her favorite quotes that spark awareness, curiosity and action. Kenya Barris learns how to visualize a hero's journey in the form of a Superhero Self-Portrait with art activist, Nikkolas Smith .

learns how to visualize a hero's journey in the form of a Superhero Self-Portrait with art activist, . Ludacris experiences a creative breakthrough as he learns how to document his favorite meals by receiving some delicious tips to styling, angle and lighting from photographer Aundre Larrow .

Learn more about the campaign here.

About Skillshare

Skillshare is the world's largest online learning community for creativity. With more than 12 million registered members and over 30,000 video-based classes in a wide range of creative disciplines from graphic design to photography to painting and illustration to interior design—taught by industry experts including Roxane Gay, Aaron Draplin, Shantell Martin, Emily Henderson and Simon Sinek—Skillshare's mission is to support professional and personal growth through creativity. To learn more, go to: https://www.skillshare.com

