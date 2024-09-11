PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillSignal, a leading provider of digital safety and compliance solutions for the construction industry, is honored to be named by Construction Executive Magazine as a 2024 Top Construction Tech Firm.

This distinction highlights SkillSignal's unwavering dedication to pioneering advancements in jobsite safety, compliance, and workforce management.

SkillSignal Recognized in Construction Executive's 2024 Top Tech Firms List

"This recognition from Construction Executive reinforces our mission to lead the way in construction safety technology. We're proud to support the industry with innovative solutions that safeguard workers and elevate operational efficiency across all job sites."



Sebastien de Ghellinck

SkillSignal co-founder

A Milestone in Construction Safety Innovation

SkillSignal's recognition by Construction Executive underscores the company's pivotal role in redefining safety and compliance processes within the construction sector.

Since 2019, SkillSignal has pioneered several important innovations and was the first solution to include worker wellbeing resources, local area alerts, a full MSDS library, and jobsite emergency information to its app. The SkillSignal app is available to each trade worker in their preferred language.

Compared to one year ago, SkillSignal's accelerated its revenue growth and approaches 100,000 registered users. It also became the safety & compliance solution of choice for several ENR Top General Contractors and Specialized Trade Contractors.

Strategic partnerships with Princeton University , Arcoro , and SafetyKnights have further consolidated SkillSignal's commitment to total safety on any US construction project.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Construction Safety + SkillSignal

As the construction industry continues to evolve, SkillSignal remains at the forefront of technological innovation, driving the adoption of digital tools that enhance safety and compliance.

True to its mission of being an innovator and pioneer, SkillSignal is currently exploring how generative AI can drive the next wave of efficiency across the construction industry. The company has a number of unique and exciting features planned for release over the coming months.

About SkillSignal

SkillSignal provides an all-in-one safety and compliance platform designed specifically for the construction industry.

With a strong emphasis on digital transformation, SkillSignal's solutions empower companies to maintain compliance with industry regulations, manage their workforce effectively, and prioritize safety on every jobsite.

Construction firms nationwide, including Kiewit, Structure Tone Building Group, and Holt, trust the platform to deliver reliable, scalable, and innovative solutions that enhance jobsite safety and operational efficiency.

Learn More

For more information about SkillSignal's groundbreaking solutions visit SkillSignal's website .

SOURCE SkillSignal Inc