SkillsUSA Elects 2026-27 National Officers, Leads Charge Against Nationwide Skills Gap

As vital industries face critical labor shortages, 15 student leaders step up to champion the next generation of the skilled workforce our economy depends on

LEESBURG, Va., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the American economy facing a widening skills gap—marked by millions of essential, high-paying technical jobs left unfilled—SkillsUSA has officially announced the election of its 2026-27 National Officer Team. Composed of 15 exceptional career and technical education (CTE) students, this team will serve as the national face and voice for over 444,000 student and educator members shaping the nation's future skilled workforce.

SkillsUSA 2026-2027 National Officer Team

The skills gap remains one of the most pressing challenges to U.S. economic stability, impacting critical sectors from manufacturing and clean energy to healthcare, infrastructure, and cybersecurity. As traditional four-year degree pathways face shifting demographics and rising costs, SkillsUSA's newly elected student leaders are stepping into the spotlight to prove that technical education is a significant driver of economic security and corporate innovation.

Throughout the 2026-27 school year, these 15 national officers will engage directly with corporate partners, trade associations, and federal policymakers to not only dismantle the stigma surrounding trade and technical careers but also advocate for investment and expansion of skilled training nationwide.

"These 15 student leaders are not just preparing for the future workforce; they are actively shaping it, serving as vital ambassadors for the career pathways our economy relies on to thrive," said Chelle Travis, Executive Director of SkillsUSA. "They have demonstrated an exceptional command of the SkillsUSA Framework—which balances technical competency with essential workplace and personal skills."

The national officer team was elected by student members serving as the SkillsUSA House of Delegates at the 2026 SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference (NLSC) held June 1–5 in Atlanta. Chosen from a highly competitive pool of nationwide candidates, these students represent the next generation of the skilled workforce.

The 2026-27 SkillsUSA National Officer Team includes:

High School Division Officers

Robert Emrich – Texas

Christian Galindo – Tennessee

Brayden Hayes – Texas

Katelyn Kessler – West Virginia

Noor Khan – Georgia

Dheeraj Kudikala – California

Daniel Levashki – New Jersey

Mariyana Lords – Massachusetts

Brody Pettipas – North Carolina

Jyotsna Subramanian – Arizona

College/Postsecondary Division Officers

Cyna Centeno – New Mexico

Curtis Muecke – Wyoming

Brendan Peterson – Utah

Emma Schwantes – Wisconsin

Rachel Worthen – Oklahoma

Beyond individual division responsibilities, members from both teams will collaborate on the SkillsUSA Joint Executive Council to align high school and college/postsecondary workforce initiatives.

To qualify for national office, these students met rigorous academic and leadership standards within their home states before launching competitive national campaigns at the NLSC. The conference itself stands as the nation's largest gathering of the future skilled workforce with 19,000 attendees featuring 115 industry-led competitions designed to test the exact skills required to close the employment gap.

To learn how these student leaders are shaping the future workforce visit: skillsusa.org.

Photo Caption:

Front row (left to right): Curtis Muecke, Wyoming; Emma Schwantes, Wisconsin; Rachel Worthen, Oklahoma; Cyna Centeno, New Mexico; and Brendan Peterson, Utah

Back row (left to right): Mariyana Lords, Massachusetts; Noor Khan, Georgia; Brody Pettipas, North Carolina; Dheeraj Kudikala, California; Christian Galindo, Tennessee; Robert Emrich, Texas; Brayden Hayes, Texas; Daniel Levashki, New Jersey; Katelyn Kessler, West Virginia; and Jyotsna Subramanian, Arizona

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is the #1 workforce development organization for students, empowering them to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. SkillsUSA represents more than 444,000 career and technical education students and teachers in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. Those members represent 130 in-demand occupational areas, from 3-D animation to welding. A vital solution to the skills gap, SkillsUSA has served over 16 million members since its founding in 1965. Learn more at skillsusa.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE SkillsUSA