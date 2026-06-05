SkillsUSA Unveils Official 2026 WorldSkills USA Team at National Leadership & Skills Conference

Elite U.S. Delegation of Trade Champions Set to Compete in the "Olympics of Skilled Trades" in Shanghai, China

ATLANTA, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During its annual National Leadership & Skills Conference (NLSC) held this week in Atlanta, SkillsUSA officially announced and celebrated the full roster of the 2026 WorldSkills USA team. This elite group of young skilled professionals was introduced as a collective delegation to represent the United States at the prestigious 48th WorldSkills Competition, widely recognized as the "Olympics of skilled trades," taking place Sept. 22–27, 2026, in Shanghai, China.

(Left to Right) Mikala Sposito, Evan Chow, James Sutherland, Tristan Coates, Elizabeth Brown, James Cahill, Charles Goede, Benjamin Strupp and Alexis Squyres

The final roster brings together top-tier state and national champions who have advanced through rigorous competitions to earn the honor of donning the red, white and blue on the global stage. Competing against the best craftspeople from 90 countries, the WorldSkills USA delegation showcases the best of American career and technical education (CTE) and the vital workforce talent driving the national economy.

"This extraordinary group of competitors represents the absolute pinnacle of American talent, dedication, and technical skill," said Chelle Travis, Executive Director of SkillsUSA. "To see them stand together as a unified team in front of more than 19,000 NLSC attendees was an incredibly proud moment for our entire organization. They aren't just competing for medals in Shanghai; they are serving as global ambassadors for the vital role CTE plays in building a world-class workforce. We have unwavering confidence in their skills, their character, and their readiness to show the world what American ingenuity can achieve."

Over the next three months, competitors will engage in virtual training sessions and intensive in-person practices across the United States, Europe and Asia to refine their skills to world-class standards.

"You're going up against the best in the world, and that's where you really find out what you're made of," said Tristan Coates, the team's Carpentry competitor. "I don't just want to be good locally or nationally — I want to represent my skills against the top craftspeople globally."

The 2026 WorldSkills USA delegation features standout competitors across eight highly competitive technical fields:

Automobile Technology: James Cahill (Missouri) — A skilled automotive student who has demonstrated mastery over complex mechanical diagnostics and vehicle systems.

(Missouri) — A skilled automotive student who has demonstrated mastery over complex mechanical diagnostics and vehicle systems. Carpentry: Tristan Coates (Florida) — A business owner and former national champion who brings extensive structural and craft excellence to the team.

(Florida) — A business owner and former national champion who brings extensive structural and craft excellence to the team. CNC Milling: Alexis Squyres (Pennsylvania) — A graduate of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and national bronze medalist, specializing in complex multi-axis precision machining.

(Pennsylvania) — A graduate of Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology and national bronze medalist, specializing in complex multi-axis precision machining. Cooking: Elizabeth Brown (Missouri) — A culinary champion prepared to showcase world-class culinary technique, speed and artistic precision.

(Missouri) — A culinary champion prepared to showcase world-class culinary technique, speed and artistic precision. Heavy Vehicle Technology: Benjamin Strupp (Wisconsin) — An exceptional diesel technician specializing in heavy industrial machinery, diagnostics and large-scale transportation repair.

(Wisconsin) — An exceptional diesel technician specializing in heavy industrial machinery, diagnostics and large-scale transportation repair. Mechatronics: Evan Chow and James Sutherland (Tennessee) — A powerhouse duo representing Tennessee in the intensive two-person industrial automation and robotic systems engineering competition.

(Tennessee) — A powerhouse duo representing Tennessee in the intensive two-person industrial automation and robotic systems engineering competition. Plumbing and Heating: Charles Goede (Connecticut) — A dedicated plumbing apprentice backed by broad industry support, mastering advanced fluid, pressure and climate systems.

(Connecticut) — A dedicated plumbing apprentice backed by broad industry support, mastering advanced fluid, pressure and climate systems. Welding: Mikala Sposito (Michigan) — A welding champion whose mentor is a former WorldSkills competitor, demonstrating exceptional precision in complex structural and metallurgical joining.

To ensure peak performance in Shanghai, each team member is supported by business and industry partners and paired with a dedicated Technical Expert who plans and manages their training regimen. To see the lists of experts and industry sponsors, visit worldskillsusa.org

Join in backing the team's journey to Shanghai by visiting worldskillsusa.org/donate.

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is the #1 workforce development organization for students, empowering them to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. SkillsUSA represents more than 444,000 career and technical education students and teachers in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. Those members represent 130 in-demand occupational areas, from 3D animation to welding. A vital solution to the skills gap, SkillsUSA has served over 16 million members since its founding in 1965. Learn more at skillsusa.org.

About WorldSkills USA

SkillsUSA serves as the official U.S. representative to WorldSkills International, a global organization focused on elevating the visibility and recognition of skilled professionals. Under the name WorldSkills USA, SkillsUSA represents the United States in WorldSkills competitions. SkillsUSA (then known as VICA) was designated in 1973, and the U.S. first participated in the WorldSkills Competition in 1975. Learn more at worldskillsusa.org.

SOURCE SkillsUSA