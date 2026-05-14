SkillsUSA's National Leadership & Skills Conference Returns to Atlanta June 1-5 to Showcase America's Future Skilled Workforce

Celebrating our nation's top career and technical education students Day passes now available

LEESBURG, Va., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillsUSA's National Leadership & Skills Conference (NLSC), the largest annual gathering of America's future skilled workforce, will convene in Atlanta, June 1-5. This dynamic event will bring together more than 19,000 attendees, including middle school, high school and college/postsecondary students, teachers, school administrators and business partners. As the No. 1 workforce development organization for students, SkillsUSA will celebrate the achievements of America's top career and technical education (CTE) students and highlight the critical role of career-ready skills to address the nation's workforce development challenges.

SkillsUSA will celebrate top career and technical education students during the National Leadership & Skills Conference Post this SkillsUSA's National Leadership & Skills Conference is presented by Aerotek

Celebration of skills and innovation

SkillsUSA's conference is more than an event – it's an inspiring movement. Recognized as a CTE hotspot and the must-attend workforce development destination event, the conference features the highly anticipated SkillsUSA Championships. More than 6,800 students – each a state champion – will compete for national gold, silver and bronze medals in 115 hands-on workforce development competitions. From construction and transportation to welding, cosmetology and culinary arts, these competitions showcase the breadth and depth of America's upcoming skilled talent.

The enormous event occupies about 1.8 million square feet of space at the Georgia World Congress Center – that equates to 31 football fields of competition and innovation.

"NLSC is a must-do for anyone invested in workforce development and career and technical education," said SkillsUSA Executive Director Chelle Travis. "SkillsUSA students do not just learn skills, they apply them, compete with them, and prove they can deliver under pressure. It is rare to find many things today that students, educators, and hundreds of companies all agree on. SkillsUSA is that rare thing—and NLSC is where the life-changing, future-shaping power of career and technical education shines brightest."

Hub for industry and education

Running June 2-4 alongside the Championships is SkillsUSA TECHSPO, one of the nation's largest technical education expositions. With more than 200 industry partners from leading companies and educational institutions in the exhibition hall, it's a hub of opportunity where students and industry leaders connect, collaborate and inspire the next generation of skilled professionals. NLSC attendees can also participate in professional development workshops, two high-energy general sessions and three impactful community service projects benefiting Atlantans.

Indy 500 champ to rev up Opening Session

On Tuesday, June 2, SkillsUSA members and supporters will meet in State Farm Arena for the Opening Session, the largest and most exciting event of the week. The keynote speaker is Josef Newgarden, presented by Snap-on Inc. Newgarden, the winningest active American driver in the IndyCar Series with 32 victories – including back-to-back Indianapolis 500 triumphs in 2023 and 2024 – will share his inspiring journey, lessons learned about teamwork and its role in success at the highest levels.

Tuesday will also include an introduction of SkillsUSA competitors selected to represent the United States in WorldSkills International competition. Every two years, SkillsUSA sends a delegation of its most talented members to compete against their counterparts from more than 80 countries. This year's event runs Sept. 22-27 in Shanghai. U.S. competitors will vie for international honors in Automobile Technology, Carpentry, CNC Milling, Cooking, Heavy Vehicle Technology, Mechatronics, Plumbing and Heating and Welding.

Support and sponsorship

Aerotek – a leading workplace solutions provider in manufacturing, logistics, construction, aviation, facilities and maintenance – is the presenting partner of the 2026 conference.

Snap-on – a leading global innovator, manufacturer, and marketer of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks – is providing support for keynote speaker Josef Newgarden, the winningest active American driver in the IndyCar Series.

Thousands of other industry representatives from American companies will be on site to support the competitions and other events all week.

Join the celebration

Students and teachers from all 50 states, two territories and Washington D.C. will arrive in Atlanta ready to grow, lead and learn, and the public is invited to join the excitement. New this year, one-day guest passes will be available for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Visit NLSC.skillsusa.org for options, pricing or more information about the event. Follow the conference coverage online and be part of the movement shaping America's future workforce.

SkillsUSA is the No. 1 workforce development organization for students, empowering them to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. SkillsUSA represents more than 444,000career and technical education students and teachers in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. Those members represent 130 in-demand occupational areas, from 3-D animation to welding. A vital solution to the skills gap, SkillsUSA has served more than 15 million members since its founding in 1965. Learn more at skillsusa.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE SkillsUSA