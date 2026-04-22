SkillsUSA, Industry Giants to Celebrate Thousands of Students Committing to Essential Careers

LEESBURG, Va., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 6, 2026, the roar of the crowd won't be for a quarterback or a point guard—it will be for the welders, cyber-technicians, chefs and builders who are the backbone of the American economy.

SkillsUSA, the #1 workforce development organization for students, will host its annual National Signing Day, a nationwide celebration honoring thousands of career and technical education (CTE) students as they "sign" and publicly commit to their career paths - whether that's a job offer, apprenticeship/internship, or advancing in CTE/technical training.

Redefining the "Professional"

In a shifting economic landscape where generative AI is disrupting traditional office roles, SkillsUSA National Signing Day highlights a new generation of professionals. These students are entering high-demand, high-tech fields that offer job security, competitive starting salaries, and a pathway to leadership without the burden of excessive student debt.

"SkillsUSA National Signing Day is our way of celebrating students who choose a skilled future," said Chelle Travis, Executive Director of SkillsUSA. "We treat our National Signing Day with the same prestige as a D1 athletic draft because these students are the elite athletes of the labor market. They are the ones who will build our cities, secure our networks, and power our infrastructure."

A Skills Gap Solution

The U.S. has a critical need for skilled tradespeople to keep pace with infrastructure, home repair, labor demands and more in our communities, but the skilled trades workforce is not keeping up with demand. That's what we know as the skills gap.

"Our students represent the most reliable, career-ready workforce in the world," Travis said. "They're the answer to the most pressing challenge facing our nation today—the skills gap."

When a student signs a letter of intent on SkillsUSA National Signing Day, they are demonstrating more than just technical skills. They have learned the SkillsUSA Framework, meaning they have the personal, workplace and technical skills that modern industry demands. This model ensures that students are career-ready from day one.

Powered by Industry Leaders

This massive undertaking is made possible through the support of SkillsUSA's partners, including Stand Together, BMW, General Motors, Tennant Company, State Farm, Ford Philanthropy and the U.S. Navy. These organizations aren't just sponsors; they are the recruiters and mentors waiting at the finish line to welcome these students into the workforce.

On May 6, these SkillsUSA partners will host or support dynamic National Signing Day events for SkillsUSA chapters that align with their industry. Hundreds of local SkillsUSA chapters also will host high-energy signing events at schools across the country.

"Supporting SkillsUSA National Signing Day is a commitment to American competitiveness," Travis said. "It is an investment in a sustainable pipeline of talent. We aren't just celebrating a career choice today; we are celebrating the future of the American workforce."

Follow the day's events @SkillsUSA on Instagram and Facebook or use the hashtag #SkillsUSANationalSigningDay to offer your congratulations to the thousands of students across the country who will sign letters of intent.

Get more information at skillsusa.org/NSD.

About SkillsUSA

SkillsUSA is the #1 workforce development organization for students, empowering them to become skilled professionals, career-ready leaders and responsible community members. SkillsUSA represents more than 444,000 career and technical education students and teachers in middle schools, high schools and college/postsecondary institutions nationwide. Those members represent 130 in-demand occupational areas, from 3-D animation to welding. A vital solution to the skills gap, SkillsUSA has served over 15 million members since its founding in 1965. Learn more at skillsusa.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE SkillsUSA