SkillUp Celebrates One Year of Its Remote Jobs Catalog: Expanding Opportunities for STARs in a Rapidly Changing Workforce

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillUp Coalition, the leading career services platform connecting job seekers without a college degree with high-quality training and job opportunities, celebrates the one-year anniversary of its dedicated remote jobs catalog .

SkillUp is dedicated to expanding career resources for individuals skilled through alternative routes (STARs). SkillUp proudly advocates for an affordable, equitable, upskilling ecosystem that ensures every worker has high-opportunity employment. Launched in September 2023, SkillUp's remote job catalog is unlike others. The free platform makes it easier to find promising jobs by only showing you the best opportunities that don't require a college degree, offer livable wages, are easy to train or upskill into and have growth opportunities. Learn more at www.skillup.org. SkillUp's remote job catalog is unlike others. We've made it easier to find promising jobs by only showing the best opportunities that don't require a degree, offer livable wages, have growth opportunities, and are easy to train and upskill into from anywhere.

The catalog, launched in September 2023 with support from the Truist Foundation and Gitlab Foundation, has attracted over 168,000 visitors, facilitated the creation of 31,000 user profiles, and led to an estimated 2,250 remote job placements. With 88,128 remote job postings that meet SkillUp's rigorous quality standards, the catalog has proven to be an essential resource for individuals skilled through alternative routes (STARs) seeking remote opportunities that do not require a degree across industries such as business, healthcare, IT and tech, logistics, and manufacturing.

"Remote work is a critical pathway to opportunity for STARs, and we're proud to provide a comprehensive platform that connects job seekers to quality remote roles," said Steve Lee, Chief Executive Officer, at SkillUp. "Our remote jobs catalog has opened doors for thousands of individuals who otherwise may not have had access to such opportunities, helping them attain careers that increase their earning potential and lead to economic advancement."

Impact at Scale

While only comprising 29% of SkillUp's complete job listings, 83% of all job referrals made by SkillUp since September 2023 were for remote positions. Top employers listing roles in the catalog include United Health, CVS, BuildWithin, State Farm, and Travelers Insurance.

Remote job seekers using SkillUp's platform primarily identify as women (72%), are younger than 35 years old (60%) and are earning less than $40,000 (73%). Additionally, SkillUp's diverse remote user base includes 67% who identify as people of color, including 47% who identify as Black or Latino. Data also shows that users engaging with remote job opportunities report higher levels of confidence and career path awareness than those interacting solely with place-based roles.

Looking Ahead

As SkillUp continues to scale, remote opportunities will remain a cornerstone of the organization's strategy to support STARs in accessing high-opportunity, high-demand careers.

"We are dedicated to expanding career resources for STARS and servicing industries with well-trained workers who possess not only the required skills but also ambition," said Lee. "As we advance, we will prioritize quality, scalability, and the long-term success of both job seekers and employers, with our commitment to our platform solutions at the forefront of our efforts."

About SkillUp Coalition

Founded in July 2020, SkillUp Coalition is an innovative nonprofit that connects workers with the right tools, resources, and support to make confident career shifts, find quality living-wage jobs, and position themselves for promising career growth without the need for a college degree. Through its cutting-edge technology platform and step-by-step career guidance options, SkillUp has connected more than 2.5 million workers to career, training, and job support nationwide. The coalition brings together more than 100 leading organizations, including training and education providers, technology developers, policymakers, employers, and philanthropies.

SkillUp proudly advocates for an affordable, equitable, upskilling ecosystem that ensures every worker has high-opportunity employment. For more information, please visit www.skillup.org or follow on Instagram , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

