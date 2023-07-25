SkillUp Coalition Expands its Reach with the Launch of Newest Site, SkillUp Denver

News provided by

SkillUp Coalition

25 Jul, 2023, 12:00 ET

Local career platform connects Colorado workers to high-opportunity careers, training, and open jobs that do not require a college degree.

DENVER, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillUp Coalition, a national collaboration of nonprofits, training providers, and employers, today announced its newest local site in Denver, CO. SkillUp Denver aims to surface highly-quality careers, training, and jobs for job seekers without a college degree. The decision to establish a presence in Denver was driven by the city's strong commitment to education and the growing demand for a skilled workforce.

SkillUp Denver serves as a resource hub for individuals without a college degree seeking to upskill or reskill themselves. It offers a wide range of career services including visibility into nearly 20 local, in-demand, careers that don't need a 4-year degree, pay a good wage, and unlock pathways to high-opportunity employment. Roles include police offers, carpenters, bookkeepers, web developers, automotive technicians, and medical record specialists. From there, the dynamic career platform connects individuals to hundreds of local and remote short-term training programs and thousands of vetted, open jobs throughout the area. The SkillUp ecosystem also provides group career coaching, social capital development, and resources to support workers at any stage of their career journey. The platform is available to workers anywhere, at no cost.

In addition to its Denver launch, SkillUp has also been named an Opportunity Now Colorado grant recipient and is actively exploring the Pueblo market as an expansion to its Denver work. 

"We are thrilled to bring SkillUp to The Centennial State and contribute to the development of a highly skilled workforce across the state," said Steve Lee, CEO of SkillUp. "Our new Denver site and our continued efforts in Pueblo have a simple aim: to provide accessible, quality career opportunities that empower individuals to reach their highest career potential, regardless of education level. We look forward to collaborating with local partners to create resources that address the specific needs of Colorado's workforce."

The launch of SkillUp Denver is part of the non-profit's ongoing efforts to make upskilling more accessible to individuals across the country. In addition to its national reach, SkillUp operates local partnerships in the Bay Area, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Eastern Kentucky, Florida, Louisiana, Los Angeles, Northern Nevada, New York City, Ohio, and Philadelphia. Additional sites will launch in Atlanta, Phoenix, Charlotte, and D.C. before the end of 2023.

If you are a training provider, employer, technology & service provider, or nonprofit interested in joining SkillUp, please visit www.skillup.org/partners/.

About SkillUp Coalition

Founded in July 2020, SkillUp Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects workers with the right tools, resources, and support so they can make confident career shifts, find quality living-wage jobs, and position themselves for promising career growth. Since its launch, SkillUp has connected nearly 1.6 million workers to career, training, and job support throughout the country. The coalition brings together over 100 leading organizations including training and education providers, technology developers, policymakers, employers, and philanthropies.

SkillUp proudly advocates for an affordable, equitable, upskilling ecosystem that ensures every worker has high-opportunity employment. For more information, please visit www.skillup.org or follow on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

SOURCE SkillUp Coalition

