SkillUp Coalition Launches Its Career, Training, and Jobs Services to San Diego Job Seekers

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkillUp Coalition, the leading career services platform connecting job seekers without a college degree with high-quality training and job opportunities, proudly announces the launch of SkillUp San Diego . This marks SkillUp's 24th local site and underscores its commitment to empowering people who are skilled through alternative routes (STARs) in the San Diego area.

SkillUp San Diego reviews local careers, training, and jobs so you don't have to. Our non-profit helps you find the best jobs that don't require a college degree and guides you from start to finish.

Since its inception in 2020, SkillUp has profoundly impacted the workforce development landscape. Through its innovative technology platform, step-by-step career guidance options, and support from its 100+ partner network, the organization has connected 2.3 million workers to career, training, and job support, generating an estimated $4.7 billion in increased wages for workers and delivering a remarkable 234:1 return on investment for funders.

A Legacy of Success in California

SkillUp has maintained a strong local presence in California since 2021, partnering with esteemed organizations such as Goodwill Southern California in Los Angeles and Opportunity@Work, Jobs for the Future, and JVS in the Bay Area. These initiatives were generously supported by the James Irvine Foundation, Sobrato Philanthropies, and the Workday Foundation, laying a solid groundwork for the expansion into San Diego.

Unparalleled Insights and Support for STARs

SkillUp's expertise in understanding and supporting STARs is unmatched. The launch of SkillUp San Diego will bring tailored career, training, and job services to this vibrant community, leveraging SkillUp's unparalleled insights into worker journeys.

"SkillUp San Diego is a tailored experience that offers a locally-focused jobs catalog, training opportunities, and coaching services that enable more seamless career navigation," said Elissa Salas, Senior Vice President of Partnerships and Operations at SkillUp. "The goal of these local sites is to provide those in the region with onramps to good local jobs and training. As a California native, I am thrilled SkillUp is enabling job seekers and upskillers in San Diego with access to economic advancement."

Join the Movement

As SkillUp expands its footprint, the organization invites job seekers, employers, and community partners in San Diego to join the movement to create meaningful career opportunities and drive economic growth for all, together.

For more information about SkillUp San Diego and to get involved, visit www.skillup.org/partners

About SkillUp Coalition

Founded in July 2020, SkillUp Coalition is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that connects workers with the right tools, resources, and support to make confident career shifts, find quality living-wage jobs, and position themselves for promising career growth without the need of a college degree. Since its launch, SkillUp has connected more than 2.3 million workers to career, training, and job support nationwide. The coalition brings together more than 100 leading organizations, including training and education providers, technology developers, policymakers, employers, and philanthropies.

SkillUp proudly advocates for an affordable, equitable, upskilling ecosystem that ensures every worker has high-opportunity employment. For more information, please visit www.skillup.org or follow on Instagram , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

SOURCE SkillUp Coalition