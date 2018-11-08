Skillz Developer Reaches $1 Million in Revenue and Counting

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Skillz , the worldwide leader in mobile eSports, today announced that Quicksand Playground has generated over $1 million in annual eSports revenue. Moreover, Quicksand Playground is generating over $0.30 in average revenue per daily active user (ARPDAU) via Skillz-powered competitions in a segment of the gaming industry where revenue per user is typically less than $0.10.

"We've seen eSports provide a better return on investment than advertisements and in-app purchases," says Adam Odrobina, founder of Quicksand Playground. "Based on the success of our partnership with Skillz, we're now building a dedicated eSports division to capitalize on this huge opportunity."

In the past six months, Quicksand Playground has become one of the most successful indie game developers. Of the over 2 million apps on the App Store, less than 3,000 generate more than $1 million a year in total revenue.

"Democratizing eSports has been our mission since day one," says Andrew Paradise, CEO and founder of Skillz. "By making it seamless to integrate competitions into games, Skillz provides developers with a unique opportunity to participate in the flourishing eSports industry."

In addition to serving as a critical monetization tool, Quicksand Playground has also leveraged eSports to improve player engagement and retention. Through the integration of Skillz technology, Quicksand has seen as much as a 14x increase in daily active users per game over the past year. Its players also spend an average of 80 minutes a day competing on the Skillz platform. By comparison, people spend 77 minutes a day on Netflix, 40 minutes a day on YouTube, and 35 minutes a day on Facebook.

For more information on Skillz-enabled games and implementing mobile eSports competitions, visit www.skillz.com or email launch@skillz.com . Indie game developers interested in joining the eSports industry are also eligible to enter the Skillz 2018 Indie Ignite Game Developer Competition for a chance to win a grand prize valued at $50,000.

About Skillz

Skillz, the leading mobile eSports platform, connects the world's 2.6 billion mobile gamers through competition. In 2017, Skillz was named the #1 fastest-growing private company in America by Inc. Magazine, the first eSports company on CNBC's Disruptor 50 , and the only eSports company on the San Francisco Business Times Fast 100 . Over 18 million gamers use Skillz to compete in mobile games across 13,000+ game studios. Founded in 2012, Skillz is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading venture capitalists as well as the owners of the New England Patriots, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Mets and Sacramento Kings. To learn more, visit www.skillz.com .

About Quicksand Playground

Quicksand Playground is an indie game studio based in Austin, TX that has been focusing on the casual gaming market since 2013. Recently, Quicksand Playground started investing in building mobile eSports games focused on skill-based real money gaming. With a distributed team across four countries, Quicksand Playground looks to further strengthen its market position in 2019 and beyond.

Press Contact

Roxie Bostwick

Communications Lead

Skillz Inc.

pr@skillz.com

SOURCE Skillz

Related Links

https://skillz.com

