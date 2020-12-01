Skimlinks Reveals Global Black Friday Traffic Grew 60% Year-on-Year, as Platform Records Historic Day for Commerce Content

NEW YORK and LONDON, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Skimlinks, a Connexity company, has revealed 60% year-on-year growth in Black Friday traffic, as the commerce content platform experienced the best day in its history during the annual e-commerce event. The performance reflects a global e-commerce boom in 2020.

Traffic in the U.S. surged 70%, recording over 5 million clicks. UK traffic grew 43%, with further strong performance from APAC, including 79% growth in Australia and 92% growth in Singapore.

Gaming consoles proved top performers across Skimlinks' network, with the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5 the most popular items on the day. For new product launches, this points to Black Friday rather than the holiday season as the key time to target for brands. Other top products include the Apple MacBook Air, Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum and Vinoperfect Radiance Serum.

Walmart, Best Buy, Kohl's, Home Depot and Wayfair made up the top five merchants in the U.S. In the UK Argos, Currys PC World, John Lewis & Partners, eBay and AO.com claimed the top spots. The top brands across APAC included Nike, eBay, Kogan, Dick Smith and Catch.com.au.

Timely articles proved popular, with top content in the U.S. focused on treadmills deals and hand-held massagers. In the UK, top articles led on Nintendo Switch bundles, iPad deals and Beauty Advent Calendars.

Mobile continued to dominate traffic, with growth up 60% year-on-year and a 56% overall share of Black Friday traffic. A 64% increase in mobile sales reflects consumers' increasing willingness to convert to smartphones.

"I am delighted Skimlinks saw its biggest day in history last week," said Skimlinks CEO Sebastien Blanc. "This is vindication of editorial publishers' investment in commerce content in the past year. Consumers around the world value expert advice on what products to buy."

