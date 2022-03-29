Skimmer Continues Expansion into Enterprise Market

Skimmer brings all of the complex functionality we need to run our business within a simple, intuitive interface... Tweet this

Marcos Valdez, Riverbend Sandler's VP of Service & Maintenance explained, "The utilization of Skimmer into our weekly maintenance service allows us to optimize our routes to a more efficient level than ever before. We are now able to deliver our same high quality of services with fewer time and resources. Also, the auto notification to the customer of their maintenance, adds to the consistent effort of innovation we aspire to in order to create a better customer experience."

Skimmer is attracting many large pool service and repair companies to adopt its platform. Kevin Embree, Skimmer's Chief Marketing Officer explained, "Having attended and exhibited at nine trade shows in the past few months, it is clear that large pool service and repair companies are searching for ways to reduce costs, optimize and scale their businesses, as well as attract, train, manage, and retain professional pool techs. The industry norms are changing rapidly, and the larger players in the industry are working hard to stay ahead of the curve. Skimmer provides an immediate ROI and is the logical solution".

About Skimmer

Skimmer's category-defining Pool Service Software Platform has helped over 3,300 pool service and repair businesses engage efficiently and professionally with over 940,000 pool and spa owners. The SaaS platform provides pool service and repair businesses of all sizes access to features that simplify work orders, route optimization, pool tech management, billing and invoicing, customer communication, and payments. Everything you need to run your pool service business, all in one app.™ Learn more at getskimmer.com

SOURCE Skimmer