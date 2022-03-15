Skimmer Eclipses Key Milestones, Doubles Size of Engineering Team

Skimmer Continues Impressive Growth while Attracting New Technical Talent

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skimmer, the global leader in Pool Service Software (SaaS Platform and App), announced it recently hit several key milestones. Specifically, the Skimmer application has now been used to perform over 20 million route stops with 90 million chemical dosages and readings and is actively being used by over 14,000 pool service professionals each week. "It's incredible to think about the impact we've already had on the industry. But it's even more exciting to think about what a transformative role we can play in this industry as we continue to build our team and expand our reach," explained Skimmer's CEO, Jack Nelson.

To accelerate its anticipated expansion, Skimmer is rapidly enhancing its engineering team. David Peden, a twenty-year veteran of software development, just joined Skimmer as its Vice President of Engineering. "Skimmer presents an incredibly rare opportunity," says Peden. "Our leadership team has a compelling vision for Skimmer and a demonstrated focus on our customers' needs. After meeting the team and gaining further insight into the roadmap and growth opportunities, it was an easy decision to come on board."