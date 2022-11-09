Skimmer Expands Team to Accelerate Feature Development & Growth

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skimmer, the global leader in Pool Service Software, has hired veteran marketing leader, Greg Richards, as Vice President of Marketing. Most recently a Vice President of Global Marketing at SkuVault, Richards has spent the last ten years leading high-performing marketing teams at venture-backed technology companies and delivering transformational growth for customers. Richards will oversee branding, product marketing, and demand generation, reporting directly to CEO, Jack Nelson.

"I'm thrilled to join the best team in the pool service software space," said Richards. "Too many pool service companies lack technology to streamline their business, delight their customers, and grow. As I've learned more about Skimmer, it's become clear we've got the technology, expertise, and support these businesses need."

In addition to this key Marketing hire, Skimmer recently tripled the size of its Product and Engineering teams to accelerate product development, with plans to hire additional roles in other areas of the business. Skimmer is planning a move to a new, larger headquarters in downtown Austin this December.

"This recent expansion is a reflection of our commitment to modernize and transform the pool and spa industry. We welcome Greg Richards to the roster of world-class talent to accomplish this mission," said Jack Nelson, CEO.

Skimmer's category-defining Pool Service Software Platform has helped thousands of pool service and repair businesses engage efficiently and professionally with pool owners across the U.S. The SaaS platform provides pool service and repair businesses access to features that simplify work orders, route optimization, pool tech management, billing and invoicing, customer communication, and payments. Everything you need to run your pool service business, all in one app.™ Learn more at getskimmer.com .

