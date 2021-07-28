Skimmer Surpasses 2,500 Customers

We are very proud of how we've maintained our first-class customer support while our customer base doubles each year. Tweet this

Skimmer's CEO, Jack Nelson, commented "We are incredibly proud of how we've been able to maintain our first-class customer and technical support while our customer base doubles each year. It's very gratifying to see how quickly our customers can grow their businesses and reduce their expenses once they start using our product. The expectations of pool owners continue to grow, and we love that our features enable even our smallest customers to deliver professional services and meet those expectations."

In addition to hitting customer milestones, Skimmer is celebrating a number of other achievements since Skimmer's inception:

500,000 Pools Serviced

1 Million Work Orders Completed

15 Million Pool Service Route Stops Completed

50 Million Readings & Dosages Entered

Product features & enhancements launching in Q3 2021 include Skimmer Payments & Invoicing, Android app performance enhancements, simplification of one-time route moves, and adding mileage & hours worked to pool tech labor report - as well as other enhancements that help save time and effort. Nelson added "we've tripled the size of our development team in nine months and are really excited about all of the new features and tools we are building for our customers."

About Skimmer

Skimmer's category-defining Pool Service Software Platform has helped over 2,500 pool service and repair businesses engage efficiently and professionally with over 500,000 pool & spa owners. The SaaS platform provides pool service and repair businesses of all sizes access to features that simplify work orders, route optimization, pool tech management, billing and invoicing, customer communication, and payments. Everything you need to run your pool service business, all in one app.™ Learn more at getskimmer.com

