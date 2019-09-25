Skin Antiseptic Products Market Size Hit US$ 318 Mn by 2026

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global skin antiseptic products market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7 % in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2019 – 2026.

Regional Outlook

North America held the principle share of around US$ 67 Mn in skin antiseptic products market in 2018 and is projected to dominate amid the forecast period. The increasing amount of surgeries conducted is one of the main factors favorably impacting market growth. Pre-operative skin preparation is one of the vital measures surgeons take before surgery. Thus, stipulate for skin-antiseptics products is anticipated to increase with the growing number of surgery. Increasing incidence of infectious diseases among the U.S. population is also a main factor to boost the market growth. Rise in habit of using labeled skin antiseptic products has also been observed in U.S. healthcare facilities, which is expected to grow U.S. market growth in near future.

Europe is expected to develop at a momentous CAGR, in the predicted timeframe. Increasing numbers of surgeries are probable to boost the usage rate of antiseptic products, moreover rising incidences of hospital-acquired diseases, and increased per household earnings on healthcare spending are few value-added characteristics that are expected to drive Europe skin antiseptic products industry. Furthermore, growing numbers of clinics in European countries have resulted in increase market significant percentage.

Asia Pacific antiseptic products industry is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period. Increasing government and private sector healthcare spending is one of business drivers. Such situation is expected to encourage several global and local businesses to join the national industry and consequently increase their development. China dominated Asia Pacific skin antiseptic products industry, while India market is projected to grow at CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period.

Latin America market is expected to grow considerably over the forecast period. Brazil and Mexico are most developed market. Growing health education and chronic diseases will push the national economy. Additionally, raising people knowledge of multiple illnesses and enhancing disposable income will also boost market growth in this region.

Middle East & Africa is market growth is pushed by nations like South Africa & GCC. High expenditure capacity and request for advanced antiseptic products for healthcare and private use drive the industry. Due to the increasing economy in GCC countries like UAE & Kuwait, consumer growth during the prediction timeframe will also contribute significantly. High investment by Chinese companies in the region will boost development of stronger healthcare products like skin antiseptic, pushing the industry.

Drivers and Restraints

Product supply is rising owing to higher incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs), absence of sanitation and precaution, and increased use of surgical devices and endoscope reprocesses. The worldwide industry is experiencing comparatively greater development rates due to increased health care spending, elevated incidences of hospital-acquired infectious diseases, and increase knowledge of house cleanliness and disinfection need. Antiseptic skin is regarded vital parts of infection control. Skin antiseptic is used to maintain human or non-living germ-free. Antiseptic is a medicine used by people and livestock to prevent germs or eliminate current microorganisms in their organs.

According to FDA alcohol-based skin antiseptic products are secure to use in moderation. The issue is that antiseptic alcohol-based skin products can result into dry skin, inflammation, and even alcohol poisoning. Moreover, Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) have considered them a fire hazard that curbs the skin antiseptic industry. In addition, chemically-based antiseptic products can wipe back the essential oils of human skin, which can trigger burning and cracking. Dehydrated skin can be annoying, causing many negative skin impacts. In fact, moist, broken cuticles and skin can provide an entrance place for germs to grow and trigger infection. On the other side, unnecessary dryness can trigger the illness if one is susceptible to eczema, triggering redness, splitting, and swelling. These problems are most probable to happen when human skin ordinary safety processes are significantly affected and arose as a global challenge to the skin antiseptic industry.

Key Players

Major players include in this report are Sagh Products LLC, BD, Johnson & Johnson, 3 M, EcoLab, B.Braun Melsungen AG, Schulke & Mayr GmbH. and others.

