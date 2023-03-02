Skin Care Products Market is Likely to Upsurge USD 251.09 Million Globally by 2030, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Opportunity Analysis

NEW YORK, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest study report by Data Bridge Market research titled "Skin Care Products Market" covers major regions such as USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, and others. The report presents an in-depth analysis of the market's opportunities and risks, and equips decision-makers with strategic and tactical support. By efficiently using technology, innovative applications and expertise, Skin Care Products market research report has been prepared which effectively manages large and complex market data tables. This business document explains market segmentation in the most-detailed pattern as well as conducts thorough analysis of patents and major market players to present a competitive landscape. The credible report also comprises of reviews about key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. A top notch Skin Care Products marketing report has been framed with the proper use of tools like SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis methods.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the skin care products market is expected to reach USD 251.09 million by 2030, which was USD 171.25 million in 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the data bridge market research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behaviour.

The lockdown has increased the demand for skincare products on online platforms. Over the past five to six years, there has been an increase in demand for personal care products due to rising awareness of the issue. This demonstrated the growing demand for natural skin care products, which is turning them into a significant market segment in the cosmetics industry. Face creams and moisturizers held the largest revenue share, and it is anticipated that they will maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.

Skin care is a practice that helps enhancing our texture and appearance. We use products which helps us maintaining the glow and helps us look presentable. Multiple products such as Toners, powders, cleansing lotions, body lotions, masks, serums, and creams containing beta-hydroxy acids, retinol, and alpha-hydroxy acids are among the top demanded products in the market. These products help you look confident and appealing in public. Hydroquinone-containing skin care items are frequently referred to as bleaching creams or lightening agents. These skin care items are used to reduce hyperpigmentation, which includes age spots, dark spots linked to pregnancy, and spots brought on by hormone therapy.

Some of the major players operating in the Skin Care Products market are:

L'Oreal S.A. ( France )

) Unilever (U.K.)

Beiersdorf ( Germany )

) The Estee Lauder Company Inc. (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

Avon Products (U.K.)

Shiseido Company Ltd. ( Japan )

) Procter & Gamble (U.S.)

Revlon Incorporation (U.S.)

Clarins ( France )

) MAKE-UP ART COSMETICS. (U.S.)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.)

Clinique Laboratories, llc. (U.S.)

Estee Lauder Inc (U.S.)

Amway (U.S.)

Oriflame Cosmetics AG ( Switzerland )

) LVMH ( France )

) Coty Inc. (U.S.)

VLCC Wellnes ( Switzerland )

Recent Developments

In 2022, LVMH's brand KVD beauty introduced New Good Apple Lightweight Full-Coverage Concealer, which has ultra-concentrated Interlace Pigments that easily blends into the face for crease-resistant coverage and maximum vibrancy.

In 2021, Gillette launched Planet KIND, a new shaving and recyclable skincare brand made with 85% recycled paper, 85% recycled plastic, or infinitely recyclable aluminum.

In 2021, Beiersdorf introduced customized Face Care New Brand O.W.N. Only What's Needed" – O.W.N which uses ingredients specially to fulfil the skincare needs.

In 2020, Yatsen Global, a China based Beauty Company acquired GALENIC, one of the leading skincare brand, of French pharmaceutical and Dermo-cosmetic group Pierre Fabre Group.

based Beauty Company acquired GALENIC, one of the leading skincare brand, of French pharmaceutical and Dermo-cosmetic group Pierre Fabre Group. In 2019, Unilever Group acquired one of the leading prestige skincare brand, Tatcha. With this acquisition, the company enhanced their product portfolio in skin care market.

In 2019, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. acquired South Korean cosmetics company Have & Be Co. Ltd., which owned Dr. Jart and men's grooming brand do the Right Thing.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Skin Care Products Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Skin Care Products Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Market Drivers: Skin Care Products Market

Increasing Awareness about Skin Care

The segment is growing significantly as more women incorporate grooming products into their daily routines to boost their self-esteem and appearance. In recent years, the significance of self-care has inspired women to actively create relaxing self-care experiences through at-home skincare routines. The demand for skincare products with active ingredients that have nourishing and healing properties is being driven by this trend. The market for men's skincare is expanding as a result of rising disposable income, celebrity endorsements, and increased product launches among men who are becoming more conscious of their personal hygiene and regular grooming. Men's preferences for skincare products are expanding beyond those for traditional grooming.

Opportunities

Improvement In Living Standards and Rising Disposable Income

Rapid urbanization has been observed as people's living standards have increased, and this, combined with an increase in the working section, has made people more aware of personal care products, which has fuelled the growth of the skin care products market. Many people are more likely to use skin care and body care products as a result of rising disposable incomes and consumers' increased ability to spend.

Demand For Natural And Organic Products

The growing understanding of the need for skin care products to shield your skin from damaging UV rays, pollution, and other factors. It is the main driver of the market expansion for skin care products. The use of natural and organic products is growing in popularity as cases of skin conditions, allergies, rashes, and other conditions are on the rise. The products that consumers use are receiving more thought. People are becoming more and more interested in natural products. The popularity of brands in the natural skincare category is being influenced by the trend of herbal and organic skincare products. This has been reflected in new product launches as well.

Key Industry Segmentation: Skin Care Products Market

Type

Facial Care

Lip Care

Body Care

Products

Moisturizers

Cleansing Lotions

Facial Masks

Shaving Creams

Creams Serums

Exfoliators

Anti-Ageing Creams

Creams Toners

Eye Creams

Sun Care

Packaging Type

Tube

Bottle

Jars

others

Categories

Mass Body Care

Premium Body Care

Price Range

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

Ingredients

Chemical

Natural

Distribution Channel

Specialist Retail Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Online Retail Channels

Other Distribution Channels

End User

Male

Female

Unisex

Regional Analysis/Insights: Skin Care Products Market

The countries covered in the skin care products market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America has been accounted as largest share in global in skin care products market due to the rising demand for anti-aging products from both the male and female has been noticed. With this the behaviour of customer was also analysed and it was reflected as single customer prefers around six to seven products from trending skin care collection.

Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness a faster CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the growing middle-class population coupled with the rising per capita income of consumers in the growing economies including China, Japan, India, and South Korea in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Skin Care Products Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Skin Care Products Market, By Type Global Skin Care Products Market, By Products Global Skin Care Products Market, By Packaging Type Global Skin Care Products Market, By Categories Global Skin Care Products Market, By Price Range Global Skin Care Products Market, Ingredients Global Skin Care Products Market, By End User Global Skin Care Products Market, By Distribution Channel Global Skin Care Products Market, By Region Global Skin Care Products Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

