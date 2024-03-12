Skin Care Supplements Market to Reach $21.23 Billion by 2030 Owing To Rapid Demand for Natural and Organic Products | Says Coherent Market Insights

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, Global Skin Care Supplements Market, By Product Type (Oral, Supplements), By Content Type (Organic, Chemical), By Formulation (Tablets & Capsules, Powder, Liquid, Others), By Application (Skin Aging, Skin Hydration, Acne & Blemishes, Skin Brightening, Others), By Gender (Female, Male), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Geography: Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023-2030. According to the report, the global skin care supplements market was valued at US$ 12.30 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 21.23 Bn by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Market Dynamics

The skin care supplements market is being primarily driven by the increasing consumer preference for natural and organic products. Consumers are becoming more conscious about the ingredients used in skincare products and are opting for supplements that are free from harmful chemicals and additives. Additionally, the rising awareness about the health benefits of skin care supplements, such as improved skin hydration, anti-aging properties, and protection from UV radiation, is also contributing to the market growth.

Global Skin Care Supplements Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $12.30 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $21.23 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Content Type, By Formulation, By Application, By Gender, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Aging Population and Rise in Skin Concerns • Shift Towards Preventive Healthcare and Wellness • Growing Awareness About Skin Health and Anti-Aging Products Restraints & Challenges • High Cost of Natural and Organic Formulations • Stringent Regulatory Environment Hinders Innovation

Market Trends

One of the key trends in the skin care supplements market is the growing popularity of ingestible beauty products. These products, such as collagen supplements and vitamin E capsules, are gaining traction among consumers looking for holistic skincare solutions. Another trend is the increasing adoption of personalized skincare regimens, where consumers are seeking customized supplements tailored to their specific skin concerns and goals. This trend is driving innovation in the market, with companies developing more targeted and effective skin care supplement formulations.

Market Opportunities:

The market for skin care supplements is seeing a surge in demand for natural and organic products. Consumers are becoming more conscious about the ingredients they are putting on their skin, leading to a shift towards products that are free from synthetic chemicals and additives. Natural ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, and botanical extracts are being preferred for their gentle yet effective skincare benefits.

Brands that offer skin care supplements with clean and green ingredients are gaining popularity among health-conscious consumers. With the increasing awareness about the harmful effects of chemicals in skincare products, the demand for natural and organic skin care supplements is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

Skin aging is a major concern for a large segment of the population, driving the demand for anti-aging skin care supplements. With factors such as pollution, stress, and UV radiation contributing to premature aging, consumers are looking for effective solutions to maintain youthful and radiant skin. Skin care supplements containing ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants are gaining traction for their anti-aging properties.

As the global population continues to age, the market for skin care supplements targeting skin aging is poised for significant growth. Brands that offer innovative formulations backed by scientific research stand to benefit from the growing demand for anti-aging skincare solutions.

Recent Developments:

In June 2023, Codex Labs, Silicon Valley's biotech-skintech company, announced the launch of its third supplement, the Antü Skin Barrier Support Supplement, to complement its Antü skincare collection for protecting, restoring, and strengthening the skin barrier. The product combines Western medical research on the human skin barrier using M3 Plus, a combination of three key Patagonian plants.

In May 2023, Direct-to-consumer beauty enterprise Ritual recently ventured into the skin care supplement market with the debut of Hyacera. This pioneering product focuses explicitly on promoting skin's moisture levels and suppleness. The innovative design of Hyacera features a dual-capsule system, where one capsule is encapsulated within another. This dynamic duo synergistically functions to significantly boost skin's hydration and elasticity.

Key Market Takeaways:

Skin Care Supplements is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2023-2030, owing to the increasing demand for natural and organic products and rising concerns about skin aging.

On the basis of product type, the oral segment is expected to hold a dominant position, with supplements gaining popularity among consumers.

In terms of application, skin aging is the dominating segment, driving the demand for anti-aging skin care supplements.

Online distribution channels, including e-commerce and pharmacies, are expected to dominate the market, offering convenience and a wide selection of products.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the market, driven by consumer awareness and high disposable income.

Key players operating in the Skin Care Supplements market include Amway, HUM Nutrition Inc., Nestle, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Plix The Plant Fix, and Unilever (Murad LLC), among others. These key players are focusing on product innovation and marketing strategies to capitalize on the growing demand for skin care supplements globally.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Oral Supplements

Topical Supplements

By Content Type:

Organic

Chemical

By Formulation:

Tablets & Capsules

Powder

Liquid

Others

By Application:

Skin Aging

Skin Hydration

Acne & Blemishes

Skin Brightening

Others

By Gender:

Female

Male

By Distribution Channel:

Online E-commerce Pharmacies

Offline Pharmacies Supermarkets Others



By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa

