Skin Clique Debuts Holiday Skin Health Event with Early Savings and Gifting That Puts Confidence First

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin Clique, the aesthetics company redefining access to expert-guided skincare, launches its first-ever Holiday Skin Health Event, offering early savings, curated gifting, and exclusive member access nationwide. With two-thirds of consumers beginning holiday shopping before Black Friday (McKinsey), the brand is meeting demand with personalized care designed to make skin health a meaningful part of the season.

Featured products from Skin Clique’s Holiday Skin Health Event, including giftable skincare essentials from ZO® Skin Health and Hydrinity, plus the Skin Clique Gift Card available nationwide.

"Our goal is simple, make expert-guided skin health easier to gift and easier to access," said Dr. Sarah Allen, MD, Founder and Chief Medical Officer. "This season isn't just about discounts. It's about helping people invest in how they feel. From at-home skincare to in-person treatments, we're creating ways for everyone to experience real, lasting results guided by licensed professionals. Skin health is a lifelong journey, and our mission is to make that journey approachable, evidence-based, and rewarding."

Holiday Offers



Gift With Purchase

Nov. 1-30: Spend $250+ and receive a complimentary travel-size ZO® Exfoliating Polish

Spend $400+ and receive a complimentary travel-size ZO® Exfoliating Polish and skinbetter science® AlphaRet® Overnight Cream or ZO® Daily Power Defense

Colorescience® Event

Nov. 6-18: 25% off mineral SPF, Barrier Pro™ barrier-strengthening essentials, and All Calm® redness-reducing products

Black Friday Event

Nov. 19: Members-only receive 25% off all skincare

All patients receive 20% off all skincare

One-Day Clinical Favorites - 25% Off

Dec. 10: ZO ® Daily Power Defense

NEOCUTIS® Lumière Firm and Riche

skinbetter science® AlphaRet® serums and Hydrinity Retaxome Serum

Curated skincare kits from ZO®, Hydrinity, skinbetter science®, & Obagi®

Epicutis® Lipid Serum

skinbetter science® Alto Advanced Defense and Repair Serum and Mystro Active Balance Serum, plus Hydrinity HYDRI-C Daily Vitamin C Moisturizer

New Year Skin Reset

Dec. 29-Jan. 5: Purchase a microneedling package and receive a complimentary Neocutis Lumière Firm Illuminating & Tightening Eye Cream

Available online and through Skin Clique's national provider network.

Skin Health, Gifted

Beyond promotions, Skin Clique is reshaping holiday gifting with options that deliver confidence and care well beyond the season.

Gift options include:

Skin Health Consultation - Give a personalized skin evaluation with a licensed provider, including a tailored treatment and product plan.

Treatment Gift Card - Offer the flexibility to choose any Skin Clique service, from injectables and microneedling to chemical peels.

Membership Access - Gift an easy way to save on future treatments with discounts, exclusive sales, and year-round member benefits.

Skincare Products - Shop the full array of science-backed skincare, curated by experts and featured in our Holiday Gift Guide.

"Skin health shouldn't be guesswork," said Sara Bullock, NP-C, Director of Skincare. "We're making it easy for people to gift confidence - whether that's a curated routine, a treatment experience, or access to expert-guided care all year long. Our goal is to simplify the path to healthy, glowing skin with recommendations grounded in clinical training and trusted results."

A Medical Leader in Modern Aesthetics

Skin Clique continues to expand training, technology, and patient access with more than 700 licensed medical providers nationwide, strengthening its role as a national leader in modern aesthetics and skin health.

"Consumers today are more discerning than ever; they want credible guidance and visible outcomes," said Claire O'Bryan, NP, Co-Founder. "Our hybrid model bridges that gap by bringing medically sound skincare and aesthetics into everyday life. It's about empowering patients to feel cared for and supported, whether they connect with us virtually, at home, or in a clinic."

To explore holiday offers, visit SkinClique.com to shop or connect with a provider.

About Skin Clique

Skin Clique is a direct-to-patient aesthetics company operating nationwide. Founded by a medical doctor and nurse practitioner, Skin Clique connects patients with 700+ licensed providers for personalized consultations, clinically validated treatments, and premium skincare - delivered virtually, in-home, or at one of 30+ brick-and-mortar locations. Through a rigorous clinical training program, savings-based membership model, and commitment to holistic skin health, Skin Clique is setting a new standard for accessible, science-backed skincare. To learn more about Skin Clique, please visit us at www.skinclique.com. Follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

