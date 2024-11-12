Skin Laundry Unveils New Innovative Service Offerings, Expanding Its Personalized Skincare Solutions Nationwide

AVENTURA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin Laundry, a leader in state-of-the-art skin rejuvenation treatments, is thrilled to introduce its latest innovative services, including the Skin Laundry Sculpting Facial and three additional enhancements: Illuminator, Revitalizer and Rejuvenator. These new treatments allow clients to customize their skincare routines, offering a fresh approach to achieving radiant, firm, and healthy skin. The new offerings will officially launch in select Skin Laundry clinics in December 2024, followed by a nationwide rollout in early 2025.

Skin Laundry Sculpting Facial

"At Skin Laundry, we believe in making cutting-edge skincare technology accessible to all. These new offerings are designed to ensure that every client can experience transformative results, no matter their skin type or tone," said Dr. Roberta Del Campo, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and Skin Laundry's Chief Medical Officer.

"The Sculpting Facial is an innovative, highly effective treatment for anyone looking to sculpt, tighten, and improve the skin's strength, resilience, and elasticity," shared Dr. Del Campo. The cutting-edge facial uses multipolar radiofrequency and pulsed electromagnetic fields to stimulate collagen and elastin production to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and tighten, lift and define areas including the cheeks, jawline and neck. Each session lasts 60 minutes and requires no downtime, clients of all skin tones can enjoy smoother, firmer skin and a natural glow post-treatment.

Available as a standalone treatment or an add-on, Revitalizer is a two-step facial peel that effectively removes oil, debris, and bacteria while stimulating collagen production for a clearer, revitalized complexion. The treatment combines a carbon mask with an exfoliating glycolic, ferulic, mandelic and lactic acid peel to deeply cleanse, tighten pores, and improve skin texture while ginger and licorice extracts provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Also available as a standalone treatment or an add-on, Rejuvenator is an advanced facial peel that tightens and lifts the skin, resulting in a smoother, more even-toned complexion. This treatment features liposomal growth factors that boost collagen, elastin and hyaluronic acid production for a PRP-like effect while chloroacetic, mandelic and kojic acid work together to stimulate cell regeneration, improve collagen production, and enhance skin tone and texture. Additionally, coenzyme Q10 boosts skin hydration and provides antioxidant benefits.

For post-treatment care, the Illuminator add-on brightens the complexion, reducing sunspots, melasma, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. With a formulation of arbutin and alpha arbutin, it gently lightens dark spots, while DMAE provides strong antioxidant protection against UV damage, offering a luminous glow for all skin tones.

The new treatments build on the success of Fixer, the peptide-based serum that smooths fine lines and stimulates collagen production, which ensures vibrant, healthy skin with essential antioxidant benefits.

"We're excited to bring these advanced treatments to more clients as we continue expanding our offerings," shared Dr. Del Campo. "Skin Laundry's mission has always been to make innovative skincare solutions available to everyone, and these new services are a significant step in that direction."

For more information about the Skin Laundry Sculpting Facial, Illuminator, Revitalizer, Rejuvenator and Skin Laundry's Miami Wellness Retreat, please visit https://www.skinlaundry.com/ .

About Skin Laundry:

Founded in 2013 with the belief that everyone deserves healthy, radiant skin and the confidence that comes with it, Skin Laundry is the leading destination for accessible, state-of-the-art skin rejuvenating treatments with over 50 clinics worldwide. Using advanced technology and dermatologist-developed products, Skin Laundry is on a mission to revolutionize skin care through safe, effective, customized treatments that produce transformative results for all skin types and tones. At Skin Laundry, skin care is synonymous with health care, and our focus on prevention, maintenance, and correction delivers both immediate results and long-term benefits, while our medical team offers support for every stage of your skincare journey.

