Skin Lobby Uses Latest Fotona Innovation to Deliver Natural Looking Aesthetics Results

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin Lobby, a Mission Viejo California based Medical Aesthetics Spa, has introduced new Fotona laser technology in response to the growing trend for more natural results from aesthetic procedures.

"The biggest trend in aesthetics is to create a naturally refreshed look, subtle but not overdone," says Kathy Mutuc, RN, founder and owner of Skin Lobby Aesthetics. The shift focuses on softening lines, gently restoring and rejuvenating without making you look like a completely different person. That is why we decided to add the Fotona 4D® and LipLase treatments to our practice."

The Fotona 4D® procedure is a series of synergistic, non-invasive laser treatments of both the exterior facial and interior oral cavity, enabling two complimentary laser wavelengths to treat 4 distinct "dimensions" of the skin to rejuvenate and tighten from the inside out. The Fotona 4D procedure restores the skin's elasticity to achieve lifting and tightening to reduce sagging while restoring and rebuilding collagen to add volume in a more natural fashion.

Depending on an individual's skin quality, the rule of thumb is a treatment for every decade of life you have lived. Patients can expect an initial series of 3 to 5 laser treatments over the course of a few months.Once desired results are achieved, it is recommended to have an additional treatment every 6-12 months to combat the normal aging process. Treatments are conducted in Skin Lobby Aesthetics' office with minimal downtime.

Kathy Mutuc, RN also performs the popular LipLase procedure, which smooths and plumps lips without the need for filler. "We see clients who are against using injectables in their lips as well as clients looking to take a break from lip injections." Mutuc notes, "In all cases, our patients are seeking to look revitalized, refreshed and relaxed rather than and extreme pout or loss of facial expression."

Skin Lobby is located in Mission Viejo, for more information visit https://www.skin-lobby.com. Appointments can be made by calling 949-229-0409.

Kathy Mutuc, RN is the founder and owner of Skin Lobby Aesthetics in Mission Viejo, California dedicated to delivering natural results in facial and body aesthetics. She is an experienced Registered Nurse and has years of experience in Laser Medicine. The staff at Skin Lobby is known for treatments that rejuvenate and resurface the skin such as Fotona Laser Treatments and Micro Needling.

