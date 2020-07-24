Skin Microbiome Modulators Industry and Ecosystem 2019-2030 with Detailed Profiles of 16 Key Players Including Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, L?Oreal, TULA Life, and Unilever

DUBLIN, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Skin Microbiome Modulators Market: Focus on Products, Applications, Distribution Channels, Country Data (14 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global skin microbiome modulators market was valued at $541.1 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow over $2,971.6 million by 2030.

The global microbiome modulators market is expected to grow at a double-digit compound annual growth rate in the forecast period 2020-2030, aided primarily by the high growth in the probiotics and prebiotics market and tremendous impact of natural ingredient-based products on cosmetics.



The probiotic segment is the leading contributor in the global skin microbiome modulators market and contributed approximately 68.16% to the global market value in 2019. This segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.01% during the forecast period 2020-2030. However, prebiotics products picking up pace primarily in the cosmetic application, there is an immense opportunity for massive growth in the industry.



Research Highlights



With respect to the application segment, skincare application dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to continue dominating through the forecast period. Further, the facial care segment in skincare is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 18.48% during the forecast period 2020-2030.

L'Oreal S.A. is currently the largest shareholder in the global skin microbiome modulators market. This dominant position was reported to be due to the companies' exhaustive portfolio of products. L'Oreal S.A. is a market leader in the global cosmetics industry, and through its Active Cosmetics subsidiaries La Roche-Posay and Vichy, as well as Luxury Brand subsidiary Lancme, the company has a vast product portfolio of probiotic-and prebiotic-infused products for skincare.



This market intelligence report provides a multi-dimensional view of the global skin microbiome modulators market in terms of market size and growth potential. This research report aims at answering various aspects of the global skin microbiome modulators market with the help of key factors driving the market, restraints that can possibly inhibit the overall growth of the market, and the current growth opportunities that are going to shape the future trajectory of the market expansion.



Furthermore, the competitive landscape and industry insights chapter in the report explicates the competitive nature of the global skin microbiome modulators market and enables the reader to get acquainted with the recent market activities, such as product launches and approvals, partnerships, collaborations, business expansions, as well as mergers and acquisitions. The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the product sales, manufacturers, and trend analysis by segment, and growth share analysis by region. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive attractive analysis and opportunity analysis for the entire skin microbiome modulators market for 2019 and 2030.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 50 players in the market ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 15 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also comprises 16 detailed company profiles including several key players, such as AOBiome, Azitra, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Evelo Biosciences Inc., GALLINEE, Glowbiotics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., L'Oreal S.A., MATRYSIS BIOSCIENCE, Quorum Innovations, Revlon, Siolta Therapeutics, The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., TULA Life Inc., Unilever, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Emphasis on Microbiome's Potential for Human Health

Increasing Entry of Legacy Cosmetic Companies into Skin Microbiome Modulators Industry

Decreasing Cost of Sequencing

Market Challenges

Non-Standardization of Claims and Stringent Regulatory Standards

Lack of Knowledge on Probiotic-based Products

Cost of the Cosmetic Products-based on Probiotics

Market Opportunities

Investiture of Next Generation Probiotics for Enhancement of Probiotic Drugs

Growing Integrative Industry-Academia Collaboration

Pipeline Drugs Anticipated Future Potential to The Skin Microbiome Modulators Market

Market Segmentation

By Product Type: Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Drugs

By Application: Skin Care, Hair Care, and Other Applications

By Distribution Channels: Online Channels, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Direct Selling, Specialty Stores, Drug Stores

By Region: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , and Rest-of-the-World

Regional Segmentation

North America : U.S. and Canada

: U.S. and Europe : Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , and Rest-of- Europe

: , , U.K., , , and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific : Japan , China , India , South Korea , Australia , and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific

: , , , , , and Rest-of- Latin America : Brazil , Mexico , and Rest-of- Latin America

: , , and Rest-of- Rest-of-the-World

Key Questions Answered

What are the major market drivers, challenges, and opportunities, and their respective impacts in the global skin microbiome modulators market?

What are the key development strategies which are implemented by the major players in order to sustain in the competitive market?

What are the key regulatory hurdles while defining products as cosmetics or food or therapeutics being faced by the industry players?

What are the key takeaways from the highly dynamic funding scenario in the skin microbiome modulators market?

What are the key microorganism formulations being patented for emerging application areas?

Which is the dominant product type developed by the leading and emerging players for the global skin microbiome modulators market?

What are the key probiotic strains being employed for product formulation in the skin microbiome modulators market?

How will the commercialization of drugs or medical probiotics impact the market scenario?

What are the key technologies that have been used by leading players in the global skin microbiome modulators market?

How each segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030 based on:

product type



application



distribution channel



region

Which companies are anticipated to be highly disruptive in the future, and why?

What are the key application areas for skin microbiome modulators in 2020, and which application areas are expected to witness growth in the forecast period?

Companies Mentioned



AOBiome

Azitra, Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Evelo Biosciences, Inc.

GALLINEE

Glowbiotics, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

L'Oreal S.A.

MATRISYS BIOSCIENCE

Quorum Innovations

Revlon

Siolta Therapeutics

TULA Life, Inc.

Life, Inc. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

