SKIN ON FIRE? KIEHL'S ULTRA FACIAL CREAM MEDICATED TO THE RESCUE

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing Kiehl's legacy of skin hydration, the NEW Ultra Facial Cream Medicated marks the next evolution of the Ultra Facial line. As Kiehl's first medicated moisturizer, this formula provides skin discomfort relief in just five seconds1 and supports 50% faster skin barrier recovery2, offering immediate and ongoing comfort for skin meltdowns and everyday sensitivities.

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Medicated – $45 | 50ml – Kiehls.com | Sephora.com Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Medicated - Courtesy of Kiehl's Since 1851

Skin meltdowns affect 70% of consumers and are often triggered by stress, environmental changes, underlying skin conditions, sensitivities, and post-procedure recovery. Ultra Facial Cream Medicated delivers multi-symptom relief by calming visible irritation and restoring skin with intense, lasting hydration.

Perfect for skin-mergencies – such as eczema and itching - and suitable for rosacea, psoriasis, post-shave, post-chemical peel and post-laser recovery, the Ultra Facial Cream Medicated is the first responder for distressed skin. Powered by Spherical Rolling Emollients that reduce friction, enabling the formula to glide over skin, and a dual-action blend of Recovery Actives, this medicated cream delivers both surface relief and deep repair. Micro-colloidal compounds in the formula help soothe and protect the skin with Avenanthramides and Beta-Glucan, while skin recovery actives like α-Bisabolol and Dexpanthenol, restore barrier strength and resilience.

Kiehl's Formula's Key Ingredients3:

1% Colloidal Oatmeal Skin Protectant: Protects skin and provides relief to minor skin irritation and itching due to eczema and rashes

Protects skin and provides relief to minor skin irritation and itching due to eczema and rashes Spherical Rolling Emollients: Provides low-friction texture

Provides low-friction texture 50mg α-Bisabolol: Helps to calm and soothe the skin

Helps to calm and soothe the skin 250mg Dexpanthenol: Helps support skin barrier regeneration and repair

Ultra Facial Cream Medicated soothes dry and sensitive skin without heaviness—perfect for daily use or post-chemical peel and post-laser recovery. Clinical results – after only four weeks of use! – showed4:

89% decrease in skin flaking

71% reduction in the look of redness

+83% smoother looking skin

Immediately After Application5:

96% Agree Skin Soothed with Moisture

95% Agree Skin Feels Intensively Moisturized

90% Agree Skin Feels Less Tight

ULTRA recovery starts here – combine the new Ultra Facial Cream Medicated with the Ultra Facial Barrier Balm and the Ultra Facial Barrier-Hydrating Cleanser to support optimal skin recovery and hydration.

1Skin discomfort relief from environmental aggressors that result in dryness, skin tightness, and/or rough texture.

2Based on an instrumental study 6 hours post product use compared to untreated control.

3Based on 50ml size.

4Based on expert grading in a clinical study after 4 weeks of use (with twice daily use.

5In a consumer study.

