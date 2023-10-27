Skin Packaging Market size to increase by USD 5.89 billion between 2022 to 2027, Adapa Holding GesmbH, AK Packaging, Amcor Plc, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The skin packaging market size is expected to grow by USD 5.89 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 8.99% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Rising demand for skin packaging in meat packaging is notably driving the skin packaging market. However, factors such as volatility in raw material prices of skin packaging materials may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Material (Plastic films, Paper and paperboard, and Others), Type (Non-carded skin packaging and Carded skin packaging), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Skin Packaging Market 2023-2027
We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the skin packaging market including adapa Holding GesmbH, AK Packaging, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Clearwater Packaging Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Dow Chemical Co., FLEXOPACK SA, G.MONDINI Spa, Gruppo Fabbri Vignola S.p.A, KM Packaging Services Ltd, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Plastopil Hazorea Co. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Sealpac International BV, Stamar Packaging, WestRock Co., Wihuri International Oy, and Windmoller and Holscher KG. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Skin Packaging Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

  • Wihuri International Oy: The company offers skin packaging such as vacuum pouches that can be used to package fresh and processed meats, cheese, seafood, and other perishable products.

Skin Packaging Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Material

  • The plastic films segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors like rapid urbanization and rising consumer disposable income are changing diets. Ready-to-eat meals (RTE)  are preferred as they save time and energy.
  • The report mentions other segments such as Type (Non-carded skin packaging and Carded skin packaging).

Geography 

  • APAC will contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to factors such as exponential population growth, growing middle-class consumption of goods, and the rise of mobile and e-commerce.
  • The report mentions growth opportunities in other regions including North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Skin Packaging Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2017-2021
  • CAGR of the market during 2023-2027
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist skin packaging market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the skin packaging market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the skin packaging market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of skin packaging market companies

Skin Packaging Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.99%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 5.89 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.55

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Material

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

