Skin Packaging Market to Grow by USD 8.17 Billion (2024-2028), Driven by Rising Demand in Meat Packaging, Report Highlights AI Impact on Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The global skin packaging market size is estimated to grow by USD 8.17 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.03% during the forecast period. Rising demand for skin packaging in meat packaging is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of sustainable packaging. However, volatility in raw material prices of skin packaging materials poses a challenge. Key market players include adapa Holding GesmbH, AK Packaging, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Clearwater Packaging Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Dow Chemical Co., FLEXOPACK SA, G.MONDINI Spa, Gruppo Fabbri Vignola S.p.A, KM Packaging Services Ltd, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Plastopil Hazorea Co. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Sealpac International BV, Stamar Packaging, WestRock Co., Wihuri International Oy, and Windmoller and Holscher KG.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global skin packaging market 2024-2028

Skin Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.03% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 8165.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.21 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, UK, India, and Canada Key companies profiled adapa Holding GesmbH, AK Packaging, Amcor Plc, Berry Global Inc., Clearwater Packaging Inc., Clondalkin Group Holdings BV, Dow Chemical Co., FLEXOPACK SA, G.MONDINI Spa, Gruppo Fabbri Vignola S.p.A, KM Packaging Services Ltd, KP Holding GmbH and Co. KG, MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmuller SE and Co. KG, Plastopil Hazorea Co. Ltd., Sealed Air Corp., Sealpac International BV, Stamar Packaging, WestRock Co., Wihuri International Oy, and Windmoller and Holscher KG

Market Driver

The Food and Beverage industry's packaging waste, primarily made of non-biodegradable plastics, poses a significant environmental hazard due to its accumulation in landfills. Plastic, derived from petroleum or natural gases, is a major contributor to this issue. Single-serve packaging and multi-layered bags, often used in the industry, are challenging to recycle. To mitigate these concerns, companies are transitioning to eco-friendly packaging solutions. Amcor's SkinNova Skin packaging, which uses 70% less plastic and minimizes carbon footprint, is an example of this shift. The emphasis on sustainable packaging will fuel the market's growth in the forecast period.

The Skin Packaging Market is experiencing significant trends in packaging technology with modernization and manufacturing activity. Food products, including meat, seafood, and poultry, are major sectors driving this growth. Longer shelf life is a key factor, leading to increased usage of packaging materials like polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and polyethylene. Food processing industries and meat processors are adopting advanced techniques such as Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) and vacuum packaging. E-commerce and internet shopping are also impacting the market, with companies like Sealed Air, ProMach, Mondi, and Novolex providing innovative solutions. Pharmaceutical and plastics manufacturing sectors are also embracing skin packaging due to its benefits. Trends include recyclable trays, Piranha containers, and sustainable packaging materials like bioplastics, ionomer, and carded plastics. Changing lifestyles, spending power, and standard of living are influencing consumer preferences. Environmental concerns are driving the use of foam, vacuum, and heat seal coating. Overall, the Skin Packaging Market is evolving to meet the needs of various industries while addressing contamination concerns and offering product appearance enhancement.

Market Challenges

The skin packaging market is subject to significant price volatility due to the reliance on crude oil for raw materials. Polyethylene and additives, key components in skin packaging production, are petroleum derivatives and thus, their prices are influenced by fluctuations in crude oil costs. These price changes can negatively impact production costs and vendor profit margins. While vendors may pass on some of these costs to consumers, they must also maintain customer loyalty. Consequently, the unpredictability of crude oil prices is projected to impede the expansion of the global skin packaging market over the forecast period.

The Skin Packaging Market faces several challenges in various industries. In Pharmaceuticals, ensuring sterility and maintaining the integrity of drugs is crucial. In Plastics manufacturing, using recyclable trays and bioplastics for Skin Packaging is a growing trend due to environmental concerns. Companies like ProMach, Sealed Air, Mondi, and Novolex lead in providing innovative Skin Packaging solutions. Contamination is a major concern in Food industries, leading to the adoption of Modified Atmosphere Packaging and Vacuum Skin Packaging. Changing lifestyles and increasing seafood consumption have boosted demand for Skin Packaging products. However, the use of plastic materials, foam, and heat seal coating raises sustainability issues. Spending power and standard of living drive the demand for Skin Packaging in sectors like Automotive and Electronics. Ionomer, carded paperboard, and plastic film are popular Skin Packaging materials for automotive components, electrical motor contractors, bearings, couplings, nuts, bolts, drain kits, and automotive windshields. The market is shifting towards sustainable packaging materials like bioplastics and paperboard to address environmental concerns.

Segment Overview

This skin packaging market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Material 1.1 Plastic films

1.2 Paper and paperboard

1.3 Others Type 2.1 Non-carded skin packaging

2.2 Carded skin packaging Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Plastic films- The global skin packaging market, particularly the plastic films segment, will experience significant growth due to the expanding food industry. The increasing popularity of packaged food, driven by urbanization and rising disposable incomes, will fuel the demand for plastic films. In the food sector, plastic films are widely used for packaging meat, meat products, fruits, and vegetables due to their ability to create a vacuum and extend shelf life. The ready-to-eat food market's accelerating growth will further boost the demand for plastic films, as most RTE products are packaged using these materials. Transparent packaging solutions are gaining traction in the food industry, increasing the market's overall growth potential.

Research Analysis

The Skin Packaging Market is witnessing significant modernization, driven by advancements in packaging technology. Manufacturing activity in the food industry, particularly in meat, poultry, seafood processing, is fueling the demand for skin packaging. This technique extends the shelf life of perishable food products by maintaining their freshness and preventing contamination. Skin packaging uses various materials like polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, foam, bioplastics, paperboard, and plastic film. Vacuum and heat seal coating are common techniques used in skin packaging. The changing lifestyles and increasing seafood consumption, coupled with the convenience of internet shopping, are further boosting the market growth. Product appearance plays a crucial role in consumer preferences, leading to the development of innovative skin packaging solutions. The market is expected to witness continuous growth due to the increasing focus on food safety and the need for sustainable packaging solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Skin Packaging Market is witnessing significant modernization with advancements in packaging technology, driving manufacturing activity in various industries. This market caters to diverse sectors, including food products, meat, seafood, and poultry, with a focus on extending shelf life and ensuring product safety. Packaging materials, such as polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and polyethylene, are commonly used due to their durability and versatility. Food processing industries are increasingly adopting skin packaging techniques, like Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), to maintain product freshness and prevent contamination. The rise of internet shopping and home delivery services has further boosted the demand for packaging products. Skin packaging is also gaining popularity in pharmaceutical and plastics manufacturing sectors for their products' protection and preservation. Companies are investing in innovative solutions, such as ProMach's PowerPostTM and Sealed Air's recyclable trays, to cater to changing lifestyles and environmental concerns. Sustainable packaging materials, like bioplastics, ionomer, paperboard, and plastic film, are increasingly being used due to their eco-friendly nature and cost-effectiveness. The market is expected to grow further with the increasing consumption of food products, spending power, and standard of living, while addressing the challenges of product appearance and environmental concerns.

