Skin Pharm Makes Midwest Entry with New Chicago Clinic

The Nashville-based beauty brand expands nationwide footprint of modern skin care clinics

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin Pharm , a modern beauty brand offering results-driven aesthetic skin care clinics and a medical-grade skin care line, announces its latest clinic opening in Chicago, Illinois, on October 9, 2025. Skin Pharm's Chicago clinic marks the brand's continued growth as its fourteenth location nationwide and first-ever clinic in the Midwest. Located in Chicago's Fulton Market at 345 N Morgan, appointments are officially available to book .

Photo Credit: The Rosemary Hen

Skin Pharm Chicago meets the creative, sophisticated spirit of Chicago's vibrant West Loop neighborhood with its elevated approach to cosmetic dermatology, including skin care consultations, injectables, the brand's signature Gold Infusion treatment and more. Skin Pharm's personalized treatment plans and facial rejuvenation techniques are designed to optimize skin health and confidence with natural, never-overdone results. All services are performed by advanced practice providers (NPs and PAs) to ensure a trusted, expert-led experience.

Skin Pharm founder and nurse practitioner Maegan Griffin established Skin Pharm in 2017 with the mission of creating a clinic environment and product line she sought as a patient herself. Through in-clinic treatments and their award-winning clinical product line, Skin Pharm empowers more people to feel confident in their skin.

"Chicago is our first Midwest clinic, but the city's warmth, energy and commitment to wellness make it such a natural fit for us," says Maegan Griffin, founder and CEO of Skin Pharm. "I'm excited to join a community that aligns so well with our brand, and I can't wait to see how our patients help shape the Skin Pharm Chicago experience."

Designed by Nashville-based interior design firm Mrs. Paranjape, the clinic features a warm, earthy palette with soft greens, natural wood tones and layered textures. Thoughtful architectural details and refined lighting create a collected, yet contemporary atmosphere — a perfect match for the energy of the new neighborhood.

Clients can shop the brand's product line (cleansers, serums, moisturizers and other skin care staples) in-clinic or online .

Beginning Thursday, October 9, Skin Pharm Chicago will be open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 am to 7:00 pm and Friday from 8:00 am to 6:30 pm. Starting today, patients can book appointments online or by calling (773) 590-3540. First-time clients can receive complimentary consultations (valued at $150) with a board-certified provider and use code NEWINCHI for 20% off their first treatment.

For more information about Skin Pharm and to shop their product line, visit skinpharm.com and follow @skin_pharm on Instagram , TikTok and Facebook .

About Skin Pharm

Founded by nurse practitioner Maegan Griffin in 2017, Skin Pharm is a modern beauty brand offering in-clinic treatments and a clinical skin care line. Skin Pharm is headquartered in Nashville, TN and is a leading aesthetic skin care practice with clinics in Nashville, TN; Atlanta, GA; Charlotte, NC; Dallas, TX; Franklin, TN; Charleston, SC; Houston, TX; Alpharetta, GA; Austin, TX; Plano, TX; Raleigh, NC; Southlake, TX, and Tampa, FL. Skin Pharm's advanced practice providers promote skin health and inspire confidence with custom treatment plans, product recommendations and natural, never-overdone results. The brand's clinically-backed, award-winning product line empowers customers to best care for their skin at home and has garnered attention from a loyal customer base across the country, including celebrities, influencers and professional athletes, among others. For more information on Skin Pharm, visit skinpharm.com and follow @skin_pharm on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

