Skin Synthesis Becomes First Medical Spa in the World to Earn QUAD A Accreditation

Milestone signals a turning point for patient safety and regulation in the fast-growing, largely unregulated medical aesthetics industry

SEATTLE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking moment for the medical aesthetics industry, Seattle-based Skin Synthesis has become the first medical spa in the world to receive accreditation from QUAD A (American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities), the globally recognized gold standard for patient safety in healthcare.

This achievement marks a critical shift in an industry that has grown without consistent regulation, standardized protocols, or enforceable safety benchmarks.

Jennifer Hartley, ACNP Terri Ross

Skin Synthesis founder and medical director Jennifer Hartley, ACNP, who brings nearly two decades of experience in critical care and aesthetic medicine leadership, pursued accreditation to bring a higher level of safety, structure, and accountability into aesthetic medicine.

"This isn't just a milestone for our clinic, it's a shift in how this industry operates," said Jennfier. "For years, aesthetic medicine has lacked a clear, enforceable standard for safety. Now there's a benchmark, and practices will be measured against it."

A Rapidly Growing Industry with No Standardized Oversight

Medical aesthetics has become a multi-billion-dollar global industry, yet until now, no formal accreditation framework existed for non-surgical practices like medical spas.

QUAD A's newly launched program introduces rigorous, healthcare-grade standards across:

Patient safety and clinical protocols

Staff training and credentialing

Medical oversight and accountability

Facility operations, documentation, and compliance

Unlike traditional certifications, accreditation requires full compliance, ongoing audits, and continuous operational oversight—raising the bar significantly across the industry.

From Insight to First-in-the-World Achievement

Jennifer first learned about the QUAD A initiative through the "In Touch with Terri" podcast hosted by Terri Ross, a globally recognized key opinion leader, international speaker, industry expert sales trainer and business consultant. Terri also served on the QUAD A task force for 2 years where she helped shape the accreditation framework.

For Jennifer, the message immediately resonated.

"After nearly 20 years in hospital-based medicine, I was shocked when I entered aesthetics and saw there were no consistent standards to adhere to. In the hospital, everything is built around patient safety, oversight, and continuous improvement. That simply didn't exist in this space."

Driven by a commitment to delivering the highest level of patient care, Jennfier quickly pursued involvement, securing a spot in the pilot program to help test and validate standards ahead of launch.

What It Took to Become the First

Achieving QUAD A accreditation required a comprehensive operational audit across the clinic. The process included:

Building and formalizing extensive policies and procedures

Implementing structured staff training and competency standards

Establishing detailed safety protocols, documentation, and audit systems

Upgrading medical supplies, emergency readiness, and facility organization

An on-site assessment of the facility by a trained surveyor with experience in outpatient healthcare.

Skin Synthesis achieved full compliance with zero citations.

According to QUAD A Chief Executive Officer Thomas Terranova, JD, MA, MBA while the process of getting accredited by QUAD A is rigorous it's very attainable, and the benefits of implementing the requirements are numerous.

"I used to tell facilities that accreditation is simple but not easy, said Thomas. "The expectations are clear and achievable, but they take discipline to sustain."

A Defining Moment for Medical Aesthetics

With accreditation complete, Skin Synthesis became the first accredited med spa in Washington State, the first in the United States, and the first in the world.

"What Jennifer has accomplished is historic. It sets the benchmark for the entire industry," said Terri. "Skin Synthesis is the first to meet a true accreditation standard, which means there is now a clear line between clinics operating with defined safety protocols, trained staff, and medical oversight and those that are not. My hope is that this sets the bar and encourages every medical spa owner to strive toward accreditation as the new standard for operating safely and responsibly."

What This Means for Patients

For patients, accreditation introduces something the industry has never had: objective, enforceable standards of safety, and quality.

"For the first time, there's clarity," said Jennifer. "Patients can look at accreditation as a signal that a clinic is operating with the systems, training, and oversight you would expect in any medical environment."

According to Thomas, this is a watershed moment for the industry.

"Skin Synthesis has achieved something truly groundbreaking. Variability among med spas undermines public trust. Over 20 years of data shows that care in accredited locations is safe, and that accreditation massively improves patient trust. Skin Synthesis now stands out in a crowded environment as putting their patients first."

About Jennifer Hartley/Skin Synthesis

Jennifer Hartley is a nationally recognized educator, Allergan Medical Institute Trainer, and Founder, CEO, and Medical Director of Skin Synthesis, a Seattle-based medical aesthetics practice known for its clinical standards and patient-centered care. With over two decades in medicine and a background in critical care leadership, she brings a systems-driven approach to safety and outcomes in aesthetic medicine. Under her leadership, Skin Synthesis became the first medical spa in the world to achieve QUAD A accreditation, setting a new benchmark for safety, compliance, and quality.

About Terri Ross

Terri Ross is a globally recognized key opinion leader, Founder & CEO of Terri Ross Consulting and Co-Founder of the 4S Summit. With over two decades in medical aesthetics, she advises leading practices and brands on growth strategies, sales, finance and operational efficiency., Terri is widely regarded as a top authority on scaling high-performing aesthetic businesses.

She is an international speaker, author, corporate trainer, and podcast host of In Touch with Terri, and she served on the QUAD A task force for two years.

About Thomas Terranova, JD, MA, MBA/QUAD A

Thomas Terranova serves as Chief Executive Officer of QUAD A. Since 1980, QUAD A (American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities, Inc.), a nonprofit, physician-founded and led global accreditation organization, has worked with thousands of healthcare facilities to standardize and improve the quality of care they provide—believing that patient safety should always come first.

For information contact: [email protected] | 713-679-1782

SOURCE Skin Synthesis