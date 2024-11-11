SkinApple Co., Ltd., a cosmetics OEM/ODM manufacturing company, participates in the 2024 K-Beauty Expo

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinApple Co., Ltd. (CEO You Ji-man), a cosmetics OEM/ODM manufacturing company participated in the 2024 K-Beauty Expo held at KINTEX from October 17 to 19.

The expo showcased a wide range of NB products, including mask packs, cleansers, various skin care lines, and hair lines, such as SkinApple's own brands MELOSO, Dr.Meloso, rbBloomy, Nueu, J.BEAU etc..

At the event, SkinApple secured approximately $500,000 in export and distribution consultations at this exhibition, SkinApple added that it "successfully expand overseas and promote their brands along with brand promotion through consultations with buyers from Asia, North America, and Europe."

SkinApple's CEO said, "At K-Beauty Expo, we had a great opportunity to showcase the excellence of K-Beauty as we established a global network with international buyers through the 'OEM/ODM method', which allows domestic and foreign buyers to produce products to fit customer needs through Skin Apple's high-quality technology.

SkinApple holds ISO 14001 and ISO 22716 certifications, recognizing the company for its excellence in environmental management and cosmetics manufacturing quality. ISO 14001 is an international standard for environmental management systems, while ISO 22716 ensures the safe and reliable production of cosmetics. These certifications affirm SkinApple's commitment to providing responsible, high-quality products.

In addition, SkinApple has earned the Innobiz certification to become an innovative company. Equipped with this certification granted for company's technological capabilities and research and development capabilities, SkinApple has been involved in R&D to strengthen its competitiveness in the market. These efforts are having a positive impact on business expansion, providing consumers with a wide range of choices through various product lines.

SkinApple's professional manufacturing capabilities and high-quality standards are highly trusted by its partners, and it stands out in the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturing) and ODM (Original Design Manufacturing) business. Through this, we are strengthening collaboration with domestic and foreign brands and further expanding our presence in the global market. In line with this, skinapple plans to invest in new facilities to relocate its factory and headquarters in early November.

SkinApple Co., Ltd.'s great performance at the 2024 K Beauty Expo is expected to lead to a significant growth for the company in the beauty industry. Armed with environmentally sustainable product development and innovative technology, Skin Apple is expected to continue its success in the global beauty market.

www.skinapple.kr

SOURCE SkinApple cosmetic