skinbetter science® Launches Mystro Revive Renewing Serum for Perimenopausal and Menopausal Skin

Clinically proven to rejuvenate skin affected by hormonal changes during perimenopause and menopause, the launch supports women through a significant yet underserved stage of skin health.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of October's Menopause Awareness Month, skinbetter science®, a leader in professional skincare innovation, today announced the launch of Mystro Revive Renewing Serum, a new formula designed to rejuvenate the look of skin and restore vitality during hormonal fluctuations associated with perimenopause and menopause. Mystro Revive Renewing Serum is formulated with P.A.T.H.[13] biotechnology and clinically tested for women in perimenopause and menopause to improve the visible signs of aging and dryness associated with this skin stage.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, women's skin loses about 30 percent of collagen during the first 5 years of menopause, and according to a Newson Health Survey of perimenopausal and menopausal women, 60 percent of women change their facial skincare routine due to their changing skin in this life transition. With the introduction of its second product in the Mystro portfolio, skinbetter science aims to address the evolving skincare needs of women at every life stage. Building on the success of its original formula, the brand is now introducing a targeted solution specifically designed for women navigating menopause and perimenopause, times when skin undergoes significant hormonal changes that affect hydration, elasticity, and overall vitality.

"While menopause affects every woman, skincare solutions designed specifically for this life stage remain limited. We've transformed our existing technology in the Mystro portfolio to include four additional plant adaptogens targeting homeostasis to address the needs of skin affected by perimenopause and menopause," said Geneviève Bibeau, General Manager of skinbetter science USA. "The launch of Mystro Revive Renewing Serum brings a clinically demonstrated solution to address skin changes during hormonal fluctuations."

Mystro Revive Renewing Serum is designed for women ages 45+ with dry to very dry, perimenopausal or menopausal skin. Formulated with P.A.T.H.[13] biotechnology, a proprietary blend of 13 plant adaptogens selected to harmonize pathways affected by hormonal fluctuations in perimenopause and menopause, and reenergizing TAP technologies, this nourishing product targets the visible skin effects of hormonal changes, including dryness, dullness, loss of elasticity, and the appearance of lines and wrinkles, to revive, rebalance, and restore skin's natural luminosity and youthful appearance.

Mystro Revive Renewing Serum is supported by a comprehensive clinical package demonstrating its efficacy and tolerability in perimenopausal and menopausal skin. This clinical package includes a 16-week multi-center clinical trial, an in vitro study analyzing key biomarkers related to hormonal fluctuations, as well as skin biopsies analyzing histological changes. In 16 weeks, Mystro Revive Renewing Serum demonstrated1:

Visible Signs of Aging: 32% improvement in crepey skin 22% improvement in wrinkles and lines 53% improvement in rough skin texture

Hydration & Barrier Function: 35% immediate improvement in hydration and 60% improvement at 16 weeks 19% immediate improvement skin barrier and 27% improvement at 16 weeks

After 16 weeks, patients reported 2 : 90% said skin looks plumper and revived 92% said skin looks rejuvenated and feels soothed



Mystro Revive Renewing Serum is now available exclusively through authorized skinbetter science providers and available to purchase online at skinbetter.com on October 7th. To learn more and find an authorized skinbetter science physician near you, please visit www.skinbetter.com.

About skinbetter science®

skinbetter science was formed in 2016 to establish a new biotech-based approach to skincare, built on three pillars: science, care and results. The team is committed to a technology pipeline of scientific innovation across multiple skincare categories, rigorous clinical substantiation of safety and efficacy of its products, as well as partnership with dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other healthcare professionals in the aesthetic medical community in order to deliver best-in-class skincare solutions to their patients. skinbetter science is available exclusively through the leading dermatology, plastic surgery and medical aesthetics practices nationwide. To find an authorized skinbetter science physician near you, please visit www.skinbetter.com.

A multi-center, dermatologist and plastic surgeon-led clinical trial evaluated twice-daily use of Mystro Revive Renewing Serum in peri- and menopausal females 46+ years of age with fine-to-moderate lines/wrinkles and mild-to-moderate elastosis and crepey skin over 16 weeks. (N=53). In a subset of subjects (n=44), skin hydration and transepidermal water loss were measured using non-invasive methods.

