skinbetter science® Presents Data at the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- skinbetter science announced today that data demonstrating the efficacy of their scientifically-advanced, award-winning, Alto Defense Serum™ for protection from ozone-induced oxidative stress will be presented at the 2019 American Academy of Dermatology in Washington, D.C.

The protective effects of Alto Defense Serum against ozone-mediated damage were evaluated in a study utilizing a reconstructed human epidermal skin model.

Alto Defense Serum significantly prevented Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) formation in treated tissues exposed to 0.4 ppm of ozone (O 3 ) vs. untreated exposed tissues (p<0.05).

) vs. untreated exposed tissues (p<0.05). Additionally, pretreatment with Alto Defense Serum inhibited hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) production in O ­3 -exposed tissues vs. untreated tissues exposed to O 3 (p<0.05).

O ) production in O -exposed tissues vs. untreated tissues exposed to O (p<0.05). Alto Defense Serum was highly effective in preventing damage to O 3 -exposed tissues, with no significant changes in epidermal structure.

-exposed tissues, with no significant changes in epidermal structure. These results indicate that the application of Alto Defense Serum significantly diminished induction of ozone-induced oxidative damage and provides efficient protection against daily pollutant exposure.

Data from this study entitled, "Comprehensive Topical Antioxidant Prevents Ozone-induced Damage in a 3D Human Skin Model" (poster #8135), will be made available for viewing online as an e-Poster.

About skinbetter science

The skinbetter science team of aesthetic experts has a profound understanding of skin aging and what it takes to help defy the effects of time. Tapping into a rich dermatological heritage, the team at skinbetter science set out to create a new paradigm in clinical skincare. Cutting-edge, data-driven science is the principal driving force behind all our unique formulations. skinbetter science's research and development group engineers breakthrough technology innovation to deliver the clinical efficacy essential to visible skin rejuvenation that inspires the trust of physicians and patients alike. skinbetter science is available exclusively through the leading dermatology, plastic surgery and medical aesthetics practices nationwide. To find an authorized skinbetter science physician near you, please visit www.skinbetter.com .

