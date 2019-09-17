skinbetter science® Wins 2019 Allure Best of Beauty Award

PHOENIX, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- skinbetter science® announced today the receipt of the 2019 Allure® Best of Beauty Award for Trio™ Rebalancing Moisture Treatment. Trio Rebalancing Moisture Treatment was named the Best Facial Moisturizer for Combination Skin in the Skin Category. This is the third Allure Best of Beauty award for skinbetter science. skinbetter science was also recognized with an Allure Best of Beauty Breakthrough Award in 2016 for AlphaRet® Overnight Cream, and in 2017 for Alto Defense Serum.

The Allure Best of Beauty Awards have been viewed as the most coveted honor in the beauty industry since the award's inception in 1996. Allure's team of editors and experts test over 10,000 products each year to find the best of the best and, this year, have awarded 250 products with their highly coveted seal of approval.

"skinbetter science is committed to delivering ground-breaking innovation and paradigm-shifting skincare technologies to aesthetic physician practices," said Jonah Shacknai, Executive Chairman at skinbetter science. "The needs of aesthetic patients are continually evolving and skinbetter is at the forefront of understanding and meeting those needs in the most technologically advanced manner. We are honored that Allure has recognized this commitment to innovation with the third Best of Beauty Award since we launched the company three years ago."

This year, the brand expanded its award-winning skincare collection with Trio Rebalancing Moisture Treatment, a patented, triple-action formulation that uniquely brings balance back to dry, aged skin. In a clinical study, Trio was shown to support healthier-looking skin, resulting in an improved appearance of radiance, suppleness and smoothness while demonstrating a statistically significant improvement in the look of fine lines, wrinkles, brightness and skin dryness.

For more information, visit www.skinbetter.com.

About skinbetter science

The skinbetter science team of aesthetic experts has a profound understanding of skin aging and what it takes to help defy the effects of time. Tapping into a rich dermatological heritage, the team at skinbetter science set out to create a new paradigm in clinical skincare. Cutting-edge, data-driven science is the principal driving force behind all our unique formulations. skinbetter science's research and development group engineers breakthrough technology innovation to deliver the clinical efficacy essential to visible skin rejuvenation that inspires the trust of physicians and patients alike. skinbetter science is available exclusively through the leading dermatology, plastic surgery and medical aesthetics practices nationwide. To find an authorized skinbetter science physician near you, please visit www.skinbetter.com.

Media Contact:

EvolveMKD

skinbetter@evolvemkd.com

SOURCE skinbetter science

Related Links

http://www.skinbetter.com

