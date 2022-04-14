Skincare Brand Kari Gran Turns to Crowdfunding Platform StartEngine to Ignite Growth and Expand Investor Base

After raising capital through traditional funding channels, the brand is offering its customers and others an opportunity to join its next round of funding, made possible by the adoption of Regulation CF by the SEC in 2015. Regulation Crowdfunding enables eligible companies to offer and sell securities through crowdfunding.

"In 2020, only 2.3% of venture capital funding was received by women-owned companies, despite the fact they own 40% of businesses[1]," says Lisa Strain, Co-Founder and CEO of Kari Gran. "Regulation CF makes it possible to change that statistic. In previous fundraising rounds, our minimum investment required a large commitment, but by lowering the cost of entry, we can invite more of our loyal, die-hard customers and their spheres of influence to be a part of our growth."

"We have an incredibly loyal following who love our products, with 68% of our revenue coming from returning customers," says Kari Gran, Co-Founder and President of Kari Gran. "Many of our loyal customers and fans — from husbands to partners to friends — have asked how they can be a part of our story, and we are thrilled that this democratization of investing made possible by Regulation CF will allow individuals to be part of Kari Gran's story."

The funds raised through StartEngine will allow Kari Gran to continue developing a simple, easy-to-follow system to help women age naturally through menopause. At around forty, a woman's skin begins to change due to the natural decrease in estrogen leading up to menopause. The skin becomes dry, flaky, dull, and saggy, and there is a loss of collagen and natural oil, nature's answer to firm, glowing skin. Kari Gran's natural, oil-based products packed with nourishing ingredients, replenish moisture, making the skin more supple, softer, and fresher. With eighty three million women over the age of forty in the United States alone, Kari Gran will serve a vastly underserved market with a large scale of opportunity.

Kari Gran is a Seattle-based eco-luxe skincare brand that provides simple, elegant and clean solutions to help women maintain healthy and hydrated skin at every age and life stage. With over eight million dollars in sales-to-date, Kari Gran fills a significant gap in the market, offering women over forty an alternative to department store skincare brands laden with hormone disrupting chemicals and parabens. Kari Gran products are free from added water and cheap fillers and are made with the finest organic, naturally derived, and non-GMO ingredients, designed to restore a woman's natural hydration and glow.

For more information about Kari Gran, visit www.karigran.com or follow the brand @karigranskin .

About Kari Gran

[1] Women-led startups received just 2.3% of VC funding in 2020. Harvard Business Review. (2021, September 17). Retrieved April 8, 2022, from https://hbr.org/2021/02/women-led-startups-received-just-2-3-of-vc-funding-in-2020

