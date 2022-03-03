Skincare Devices Market Size Worth $34.3 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global skincare devices market size is expected to reach USD 34.3 billion By 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. An increasing number of skin-related disorders such as cancer and assorted disorders are likely to increase the adoption rate of these devices.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

Cellulite reduction was the largest segment in 2014 owing to its wide acceptance and usage globally.

The body contouring and skin tightening segment is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the rising demand for aesthetic procedures.

North America was the largest region in 2016 owing to technological advancements, well-established infrastructure, and the presence of high-income buyers.

Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing region owing to the availability of cost-effective devices and rising disposable income.

Some of the prominent players of the market are Syneron Medical Ltd; Philips; Solta Medical Inc.; Alma Lasers Ltd; Schick Medical; Lumenis Ltd.; and PhotoMedex. The key players are engaging in different marketing strategies to increase their market shares.

Read 129-page market research report, "Skincare Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application (Disease Diagnosis & Treatment, Hair Removal, Skin Rejuvenation, Cellulite Reduction, Body Contouring), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Skincare Devices Market Growth & Trends

Rising use of home-care products and growing medical spa treatments are some of the key trends stimulating market growth. Some of the key factors that are driving growth are technological advancements, growing appearance consciousness, and rising disposable income.

Growing awareness regarding the benefits of skin rejuvenation amongst patients, rising demand for aesthetics, and increasing incidence of skin disorders are among the primary growth stimulants. Syneron Medical, a U.S.-based company, is one of the biggest players in the skin rejuvenation market. Its product is known as VelaSmooth which has been approved by the U.S. FDA.

The market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the rising prevalence of skin diseases. Technological advancements, extremely effective devices, and increasing acceptance of these devices as they are non-invasive, are some of the factors escalating the growth of the market.

Furthermore, surging demand for processes such as liposuction, body contouring, skin rejuvenation, and tightening is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the market. However, equipment cost and competitive pricing are limiting the market from realizing its utmost potential.

Skincare Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the skincare devices market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Skincare Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Diagnostic Devices

Dermatoscopes



Microscopes



Other Imaging Devices



Biopsy Devices

Treatment Devices

Light Therapy Devices



Lasers



Electrosurgical Equipment



Liposuction Devices



Microdermabrasion Devices



Cryotherapy Devices

Skincare Devices Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Diagnostic Devices

Skin Cancer Diagnosis



Other

Treatment Devices

Hair Removal



Skin Rejuvenation



Acne, Psoriasis, and Tattoo Removal



Wrinkle Removal and Skin Resurfacing



Body Contouring and Fat Removal



Cellulite Reduction



Vascular and Pigmented Lesion Removal



Others

Skincare Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Skincare Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Belgium



Switzerland

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Thailand



South Korea



Indonesia



Singapore



Malaysia



Australia



Philippines

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Colombia



Chile

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



Turkey

List of Key Players of Skincare Devices Market

Alma Lasers GmbH

Cynosure, Inc.

Solta Medical, Inc.

Cutera, Inc.

Syneron Medical Ltd.

Canfield Scientific, Inc.

3Gen

Aesthetic Group

Ambicare Health

Image Derm, Inc.

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Skin Boosters Market - The global skin boosters market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2030, according to the new report of Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030. Skin Boosters is a procedure wherein microinjections of biocompatible compounds like hyaluronic acid, vitamins, minerals, anti-oxidants, etc. that are naturally produced by the body are injected into the epidermis or mesoderm. Skin boosters simply help aid in the hydration process, which is fundamental for a youthful glow.

The global skin boosters market size is anticipated to reach by 2030, according to the new report of Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022 to 2030. Skin Boosters is a procedure wherein microinjections of biocompatible compounds like hyaluronic acid, vitamins, minerals, anti-oxidants, etc. that are naturally produced by the body are injected into the epidermis or mesoderm. Skin boosters simply help aid in the hydration process, which is fundamental for a youthful glow. Liposuction Surgery Devices Market - The global liposuction surgery devices market size is expected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increased awareness regarding new cosmetic treatments in the developed economies, such as North America is one of the major driving factors of the liposuction surgery devices. In addition, the integration of modern technology and the adoption of technologically advanced surgical devices is fueling market growth.

- The global liposuction surgery devices market size is expected to reach by 2030 at a CAGR of 12.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increased awareness regarding new cosmetic treatments in the developed economies, such as is one of the major driving factors of the liposuction surgery devices. In addition, the integration of modern technology and the adoption of technologically advanced surgical devices is fueling market growth. Cosmetic Surgery And Procedure Market - The global cosmetic surgery and procedure market size is expected to reach USD 145.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Technological developments, growing use of social media, and increasing disposable income are some of the factors likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research's Medical Devices Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Grand View Pipeline

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.