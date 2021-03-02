Skincare Entrepreneur Takes to the Sky to Promote Brand

Banner towing is a combination of skilled aviation and aerial acrobatics. The plane takes off without the banner. Circling back around, the pilot must dive to the ground and catch the banner rope off a small goal post with a hook attached to the back of the plane. Climbing quickly back up to a safe altitude of 400 feet, the banner unfurls behind the plane.

This process all happens very fast and can be intimidating for even experienced pilots. It is also dangerous, "pilots die every year pulling banners," said Remy Collin of Aerial Messages. Anthony Shook was willing to take the risk in order to advertise his brand during this time, "We have been looking for the best way to get in front of people while keeping them and ourselves safe during this global pandemic," says Anthony.

Anthony continues, "this year has been hard for everyone and for me as an entrepreneur I have been looking for the best ways to use all the skills and knowledge I have, like being a pilot, to my advantage when thinking outside the box to promote our brand."

The banner design was also a new challenge, "how do you get a customer's attention 500 feet in the air while maintaining the esthetic of Foster's brand?" said Chad Molique, the Creative Director at Foster's Lab. The banner features the Foster's Lab name and imagery on it and will be pulling additional text announcing a giveaway the brand is doing: text GLOW to 65047 for a chance to win free skincare and a $100 visa gift card. There will be three winners per day on March 5th, 6th, and 7th. "A text promotion is another way our brand can safely interact with customers in this COVID-19 age," said Anthony.

Thomas Siebenaler and Anthony Shook, an uncle and nephew team, have revitalized their family brand, Foster's General Store C. 1895, with Foster's Lab. Thomas is a cosmetic chemist, and Anthony, an Entrepreneur, so their first product offering is skincare. This family brand focuses on providing the best quality products at fair and honest pricing.

For more information please visit www.fosterslab.com/pages/pr or email [email protected].

SOURCE Foster's Lab

