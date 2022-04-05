Skincare Expert Leah Chavie Opens Second Florida Location in Bradenton Beach

Leah Chavie Skincare Boutique's new beachfront location offers express treatments and enhanced retail offerings

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skincare expert Leah Chavie is expanding her popular Bradenton skincare boutique to a second, beachfront location in Bradenton Beach, Florida. Located at 109 7th St, Leah Chavie Skincare Boutique is now open for express walk-ins, appointments and a robust offering of beachwear and equipment rentals.

Leah Chavie Logo Leah Chavie Bradenton Beach

Unique to Leah Chavie Skincare Boutique, the 7th St location showcases a cozy and beachy interior and will become a one-stop-shop for beachgoers on the island looking for beachwear and accessories for men, women and children, as well as beach chairs, coolers and umbrella rentals. While Chavie's other location located on Cortez St will remain the go-to for her full list of facial and body offerings, her new beachfront location is perfect for walk-ins to the express bar with mini treatments consisting of lift-off facial masks, express masks, lashes, brow tinting, facial waxing, makeup application, bridal makeup application, sunburn therapy, and more.

"I am thrilled to open the doors to my second location on the tails of celebrating two years in Bradenton Beach with a community I have absolutely fallen in love with," says Chavie. "This space is super unique, being right across from the beach and surrounded by many other amazing retailers right in the middle of the island. Providing rentals and retail offerings to both residents and tourists who are around the area is just another way that I can contribute and I look forward to working with and featuring many local artisans and business owners."

In celebration of the opening, Leah Chavie Skincare Boutique will be offering 25% off the first service or rental at the 7th St. location. Saavy Styles pop-up shop will also be at the location to celebrate on April 9 and 10.

For more information and to book an appointment visit https://www.leahchavie.com/ .

About Leah Chavie

Leah Chavie is a Chicago and Florida-based licensed esthetician, massage therapist, owner at Leah Chavie Skincare Boutique and founder of the LC Skincare Collection & Organic Mineral Makeup. She holds several certifications for medical laser, cryo-stem cell therapy, radio frequency, microneedling, microblading, dermaplaning and chemical peel, and is renowned for her approach to skin. Leah was certified with medical laser training in 2004 and was the Jane Iredale mineral makeup representative and trade show coordinator for two years. Chavie has been in the beauty industry since she was 15 years old, starting her career at a Minnesota-based chain of hair salons/spas. During her career, she did the makeup for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Vikings cheerleaders. She has offered extensive consulting for multiple doctors and med spas to develop protocols, training and set up from Nusta Spa in Washington D.C. to L.A. She has worked in every facet of the beauty industry from the front of the house to practitioner and educator.

CONTACT: RACHEL SHAYKIN, MEKKY MEDIA RELATIONS

[email protected] , 847-331-5861

https://www.leahchavie.com/

SOURCE Leah Chavie Skincare Boutique