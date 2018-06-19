Skincare Meets Makeup: Kiehl's Glow Formula Skin Hydrator

The hydrator is infused with pomegranate extract, and is formulated with 95% naturally derived2 ingredients. Formulated for all skin tones, Kiehl's Glow Formula Skin Hydrator instantly illuminates skin with skin-illuminating minerals, visibly improves skin's overall radiance over time, and provides antioxidant protection.

Kiehl's "Glow Elixir" provides instant radiance and fresh, lightweight 24-hour moisture to skin, with a hybrid formula that provides instant glowing results and leaves bare skin with a more natural looking glow over time.

The Pomegranate Extract used in this formula is sourced from Tunisia and Malta, where it has been cultivated for thousands of years. Kiehl's chemists carefully remove the pomegranate extract from the pressed aril of the pomegranate fruit, which is the edible part of the fruit that surrounds the seeds.

USAGE TIPS

Kiehl's Glow Formula Skin Hydrator is a unique, hybrid product that can be incorporated throughout a skincare and makeup routine. Alone, the glow elixir provides 24-hour hydration, and it can be mixed with a moisturizer, adding a healthy looking glow all over skin. Pressed onto the high points of skin after makeup Kiehl's Glow Formula Skin Hydrator adds an additional fresh finish to a simple makeup look.

HOW TO GET GLOWING SKIN:

Use alone: Apply a thin layer of Glow Formula on clean skin for an instant radiance boost and effortless face glow

Use with moisturizer: Mix with, or apply over, your favorite moisturizer for added hydration

Use under foundation: Apply before your foundation as a primer

The new formula is $38, and is available at Kiehl's stores and Kiehls.com

1 Clinical grading in a 4 week study. Expert grader assessment of 51 women 18-35 years old. Recruitment criteria: open to all ethnicities, all skin tones & all skin types, 50% sensitive skin subjects or greater.

2 Kiehl's considers ingredients to be naturally derived if they retain more than 50% of their molecular structure after being processed from a natural source.

