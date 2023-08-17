Skincare Products Market to grow by USD 42.41 Billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2027; Amorepacific Corp., Amway Corp. & Bare Necessities Zero Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The skincare products market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 42.41 billion, according to Technavio. APAC is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In this region, social media campaigns and celebrity endorsements for skin care products, particularly natural ones, have grown in prominence. Celebrities actively promote these products through promotional videos and ads on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Such strategies have a significant impact on consumer buying behavior, particularly among millennials. Key e-commerce players in the region include eBay Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Flipkart Pvt Ltd., and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historical period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Skincare Products Market

Company Landscape

The skincare products market is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The growing adoption of home salons and spa services is a key factor driving market growth. Numerous home salons and spa service providers operate in the market. An example is Housejoy, which offers a variety of home and personal salon services in India, including make-up and spa services. They also provide different care and luxury packages, like the Monthly Essential Package and Summer Skin Package, encouraging customers to use more skin care products such as herbal body lotions and face creams. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing demand for cannabidiol (CBD) skincare products is the major trend in the market. Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-addictive compound found in hemp or marijuana. Its numerous skin benefits have made it a sought-after ingredient in various skincare products like oils, creams, lotions, balms, and serums. Growing awareness among consumers worldwide about CBD's skincare advantages is driving its rising demand. CBD's soothing and skin-normalizing properties make it particularly suitable for sensitive skin, effectively addressing issues like rashes and other sensitivities. Therefore, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The availability of counterfeit skincare products is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The rise of counterfeit beauty and personal care products poses potential risks to consumer health. With the rise of e-commerce, counterfeit goods have become prevalent all over the world, making it difficult for consumers to identify genuine products. The presence of counterfeit products adversely affects the sales and pricing strategies of major players in the skincare market. Therefore, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors.

Company Profiles

The skincare products market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including Amorepacific Corp., Amway Corp., Bare Necessities Zero Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Beiersdorf AG, Botanic Organic Products LLC, Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Emami Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Procter and Gamble, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, and VLCC Health Care Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by distribution channel (offline and online), product (face skincare products and body skincare products), product specification (moisturizers, anti-aging skincare products, skin brightening products, sun protection products, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Specialty stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and drug stores are key offline channels with significant contributions to the skincare market. Among them, specialty stores generate the highest revenue globally. The rising popularity of beauty and personal care specialty stores is a driving factor for this segment's growth. Manufacturers heavily rely on these retailers to allocate budgets for marketing, advertising, and promotions, enhancing product and brand awareness among consumers. Thus, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Skincare Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 42.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.77 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amorepacific Corp., Amway Corp., Bare Necessities Zero Waste Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Beiersdorf AG, Botanic Organic Products LLC, Colgate Palmolive Co., Coty Inc., Emami Ltd., Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corp., LOreal SA, Natura and Co Holding SA, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Procter and Gamble, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Unilever PLC, and VLCC Health Care Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

