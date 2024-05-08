Skincare Supplement Market to Reach US$ 4,500 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Shift toward Organic Ingredients from Chemical-laden Gels and Creams | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, due to the increasing social media marketing initiatives manufacturers and providers undertake to promote these products globally. Asia Pacific region will lead the global skin care supplement market during the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

NEWARK, Del. , May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global skincare supplement market size is projected to reach US$ 2,780 million in 2024. It is estimated to attain a valuation of around US$ 4,500 million by 2034. The industry is set to witness a CAGR of 8.8% in the forecast period 2024 to 2034.

Functionalities such as skin de-aging, wounds & marks healing, skin brightening, skin hydrating, and acne reduction have captured the demand for effective skincare products and are driving growth. The shift of consumers toward natural and organic alternatives of harmful skincare creams and gels, as well as rising awareness among consumers regarding preventive healthcare, are principal factors for a strong growth rate.

Research & development investments are also a key factor in the growth of the market, as advancements in experimenting and analyzing various formulae have led to the rise of effective supplements sourced from natural ingredients. Out-of-the-box marketing techniques such as regularizing skincare supplements among the masses and reaching out to aging populations around the world point to significant growth for the skincare supplement industry.

Key Takeaways from the Global Skincare Supplement Market Study:

By functionally, the skin de-aging category is projected to remain at the forefront by showcasing a CAGR of 10.9% through 2034.

through 2034. By sales channel, health & wellness stores are set to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The form segment is projected to be led by capsules with an 8.8% CAGR through 2034.

CAGR through 2034. India is estimated to witness a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2034.

is estimated to witness a CAGR of from 2024 to 2034. The United States is set to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2024 to 2034.

"Increasing use of social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram is compelling individuals to move toward natural supplements to bolster their skin's appearance and prevent issues like acne. Hence, leading players are launching unique formulations to attract a large consumer base," says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Who is Winning?

Only a new product with exceptional functionality and competitive price can become successful, as the skincare supplement market is a consumer-driven one, with price and effectiveness playing significant roles in the adoption of a product. Companies able to create such products and distribute them effectively to a specific consumer base hold the potential for share expansion.

Some of these leaders of the global skincare supplement market include Amway, HUM Nutrition Inc, Nestle, Meiji Holdings Co Ltd, Shiseido Co Ltd, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Perricone MD, and Vitabiotics Ltd. For instance,

Nutrafol, a New York -based skincare brand, introduced Nutrafol Skin in February 2024 . It is a new supplement for consumption on a daily basis to prevent acne. The supplement can improve post-acne dark spots and mild-to-moderate acne problems.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Functionality:

Few of the leading functionalities include skin de-aging, skin hydration, acne reduction, wound and mark healing, and skin brightening.

By Form:

In terms of form, the industry is segregated into tablets/pills, capsules, liquid, powder, gummies/chewables, and others.

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, drug stores and pharmacies, health and wellness stores, convenience stores, and departmental stores.

By Region:

Information about key countries across South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa is provided.

Get Valuable Insights into the Global Skincare Supplement Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the global skincare supplement market, presenting historical demand data for the years 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the years 2024 to 2034. The study categorizes valuable insights on the global skincare supplement market based on functionality, form, sales channel, and regions.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights:

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and one million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

