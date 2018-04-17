SkinCeuticals and The HydraFacial Company Collaborate to Create a Professional Resurfacing Protocol

HydraFacial is a non-laser skincare system that can be tailored to meet the specific needs of all skin types including minimizing fine lines, congestion, enlarged pores and discoloration. Integrating the benefits of SkinCeuticals antioxidant and corrective solutions into HydraFacial's signature treatment, this dermatologist-tested protocol delivers hydration and visible improvements.

"After continuously hearing how SkinCeuticals pairs perfectly with the HydraFacial treatment, we are excited to make the collaboration official. By combining our patented technology with SkinCeuticals potent performing formulas, we are proud to deliver a protocol that enhances customer's experience and complements the results," states Clint Carnell, Chief Executive Officer of The HydraFacial Company.

SkinCeuticals products help maximize immediate and long-term patient benefits, designed for use before, during, and after in-office procedures. Christina Fair, Head of U.S. SkinCeuticals stated, "SkinCeuticals is thrilled to collaborate with HydraFacial to create this unique, innovative treatment that provides rejuvenation benefits and antioxidant protection. This collaboration aligns with our goals to provide optimal patient outcomes through the synergy of SkinCeuticals scientifically-backed skincare and professional treatments."

Board-Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Anne Chapas, who pioneered the treatment at Union Square Laser Dermatology, says, "Adding SkinCeuticals professional products to the HydraFacial Integrated Treatment enhances the experience and in my opinion, complements my patients' results and leaves their skin brighter."

About SkinCeuticals

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.skinceuticals.com.

SkinCeuticals Press Contact: Laura Cummins |LCummins@skinceuticals.com |212-984-4907

About The HydraFacial Company

Established in Southern California circa 1997, The HydraFacial Company is a leading aesthetic device manufacturer, designing award-winning, patented skincare technologies and solutions. HydraFacial is an advanced non-laser skincare system, offering a customizable procedure to help all faces, improving the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, enlarged pores, congested skin, and brown spots. The company pioneered hydradermabrasion and now HydraFacial® and Perk™ products are popular in over 75 countries around the world. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or at HydraFacial.com.

HydraFacial Press Contact: EvolveMKD | Hydrafacial@evolvemkd.com | 646-517-4220

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skinceuticals-and-the-hydrafacial-company-collaborate-to-create-a-professional-resurfacing-protocol-300630747.html

SOURCE SkinCeuticals

Related Links

http://www.skinceuticals.com

