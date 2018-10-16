SkinCeuticals Announces Advanced Clinical Spa At Cassileth Plastic Surgery

Located in Beverley Hills, Calif., this new Advanced Clinical Spa opens in partnership with board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Lisa Cassileth. Dr. Cassileth, a leader in the breast revision surgery field, is certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and is a member of the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. She has been practicing plastic and reconstructive surgery while providing the highest level of care and pioneering innovations to her patients for over -15 years. Dr. Cassileth prides herself in providing post-procedure care to maximize results and overall health for each of her patients.

Dr. Cassileth says, "Clients of Cassileth Plastic Surgery are comforted by the fact that they can indulge in the unmatched care of highly trained doctors and staff alongside SkinCeuticals advanced clinical products and innovations. SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic and Phloretin CF are essential in protecting the vulnerable skin barrier and caring for scarred tissue following a procedure."

Dr. Cassileth continues, "It's essential that we are educating our patients that an at-home skincare helps to speed up recovery and improve results after a cosmetic treatment. At Cassileth Plastic Surgery, we pride ourselves in making sure each patient has a curated regimen when they walk out the door. We are delighted to be working with SkinCeuticals, a brand renowned for its efficacious formulas, to promote a holistic, healthy skin system."

Specifically formulated for use before, during and after in-office procedures, SkinCeuticals offers high-grade, clinically-tested products proven to achieve immediate as well as long-term benefits. Of the partnership, Christina Fair, SkinCeuticals US General Manager, says, "We are elated to join together in partnership with Cassileth Plastic Surgery. Dr. Cassileth's dedication to remaining at the front line of procedural and post-procedure innovations aligns with SkinCeuticals' commitment to create products with efficacious ingredients for a well-rounded skin regimen. We look forward to supporting Dr. Cassileth in offering the best possible results to her patients through a synergy of professional treatments and medical-grade skincare."

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.skinceuticals.com.

