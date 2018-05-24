SkinCeuticals Announces Advanced Clinical Spa At Central Dermatology

Located in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, this new Advanced Clinical Spa opens in partnership with the board-certified dermatologists at Central Dermatology. All of their providers are passionate about educating patients on not only the prevention of skin cancer, but also its early detection when treatment is much more effective.

Dr. Jennelle Williams says, "Achieving superior skin health is our number one goal. We ensure that all of our patients are aware of the damaging effects UVA/UVB and free radicals on skin and how to prevent this damage. While we prescribe a personalized skin care regimen to all of our patients, we always recommend an antioxidant like CE Ferulic and an SPF to protect skin."

In Chapel Hill, Cary, Sanford, and throughout the Research Triangle in North Carolina, Central Dermatology is known for providing quality care. Their team of board-certified dermatologists is dedicated to educating patients about the prevention of skin diseases and effectively treating conditions.

"Our mission is to give our patients the education, guidance, and care they need to achieve their healthiest skin." By combining innovative in-office treatments with SkinCeuticals scientifically-backed skincare, we can create comprehensive skincare treatment plans for all of our patients.

Specifically formulated for use before, during and after in-office procedures, SkinCeuticals offers clinically-tested products proven to achieve both immediate and long-term benefits. Of the partnership, Christina Fair, SkinCeuticals General Manager, says, "we are extremely excited to partner with The Skin Care and Laser Center of Central Dermatology. Through this partnership, we will continue to provide the best results to patients through a synergy of professional treatments and SkinCeuticals clinical skincare."

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.skinceuticals.com.

