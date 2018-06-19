SkinCeuticals Announces Advanced Clinical Spa In Northwest Georgia Dermatology

This new Advanced Clinical Spa, located in in Rome, Georgia, opens in partnership with esteemed board-certified dermatologist and dermatological surgeon Dr. Jason Smith. After receiving his Doctorate of Medicine degree from LSU School of Medicine, he then completed a one year internship at Lafayette Charity Hospital in Louisiana before entering LSU-Tulane's three-year residency program for dermatologic surgery. Dr. Smith always highlights the importance of implementing a rigorous at-home skincare regimen to complement professional procedures to ensure every patient obtains his or her desired results. Northwest Georgia Dermatology specializes in integrated skincare programs and offers a full range of customizable treatments including laser, micro-needling, dermaplaning, facials and more.

Dr. Smith says, "Our partnership with SkinCeuticals will allow us to seamlessly combine our state-of-the-art procedures with scientifically-backed skincare, ultimately resulting in superior patient outcomes. SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic, a Vitamin C serum, is my number one recommended product because it not only helps speed up the recovery process post-procedures, but it also protects skin from damaging free radicals and UVA/UVB rays."

Of the partnership, Christina Fair, SkinCeuticals US General Manager, says, "We are thrilled to partner with Northwest Georgia Dermatology. Dr. Smith's dedication to providing patients with a holistic skincare regimen aligns with SkinCeuticals' goals to improve overall skin health and superior patient outcomes."

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

Founded in Dallas, TX in 1997, SkinCeuticals discovers, develops, and delivers an advanced line of scientifically backed cosmeceutical treatments. As leaders in antioxidant and sun protection technology, SkinCeuticals products have been shown to dramatically improve skin health by protecting skin from environmental damage and visibly improving skin clarity, tone, and texture to minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. For more information, visit the brand on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, or at www.skinceuticals.com.

Contact: Laura Cummins at SkinCeuticals: (212) 984-4907/LCummins@skinceuticals.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/skinceuticals-announces-advanced-clinical-spa-in-northwest-georgia-dermatology-300667948.html

SOURCE SkinCeuticals

Related Links

http://www.skinceuticals.com

