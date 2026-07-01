SKINCEUTICALS ANNOUNCES ALI LARTER AS BRAND AMBASSADOR

The Actress and Producer Partners with the Brand to Champion "Aging Backwards" Through Results-Driven, Integrated Skincare

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinCeuticals, the #1 medical aesthetic skincare brand worldwide, is thrilled to announce actress and producer Ali Larter as its newest brand ambassador. An acclaimed voice in Hollywood, Larter has trusted SkinCeuticals with her skincare for over 20 years and shares in SkinCeuticals' commitment to high-performance results backed by science. In her new role, Larter will spotlight the brand's integrated approach to skincare – combining advanced at-home solutions with professional in-office treatments – revealing the secret to her skin longevity and long-term health.

Photo courtesy of SkinCeuticals

"I was first introduced to SkinCeuticals through my dermatologist and C E Ferulic quickly became my gold standard. 20 years later, my skin has never looked better," said Ali Larter. "I'm thrilled to partner with SkinCeuticals to show that when you invest in trusted skincare, the results speak for themselves."

Now revealing the secret behind her seemingly age-defying glow, Larter credits the iconic C E Ferulic as a longtime staple of her skincare routine. Widely regarded as the gold standard in antioxidant skincare, SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic serves as the #1 Vitamin C Serum prescribed by US dermatologists. With over 20 years of clinical studies and more than 30 published research papers validating its efficacy, the patent pending formula delivers advanced environmental protection and clinically improves the 8 signs of aging, including visibly reversing 10 years of aging signs such as lack of firmness and dullness, while improving the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and discoloration, on all skin tones. C E Ferulic serves as the cornerstone of SkinCeuticals' integrated skincare approach and is the catalyst in aging backwards.

"I'm thrilled to work with Ali Larter, whose career and presence in Hollywood has only become more iconic with time," said Julien Chardon, Global Brand President of SkinCeuticals. "Ali has trusted our science as an authentic user of SkinCeuticals long before this partnership began, making this moment especially meaningful."

As a brand ambassador, Ali Larter will headline a year-long integrated skincare campaign offering an intimate look at her skincare routine, the treatments she trusts, and the products she relies on to visibly turn back the clock on her skin. The campaign will launch with a creative concept that reflects Ali's evolution – personally and professionally, past to present – while highlighting the SkinCeuticals regimen that has allowed her to seemingly age in reverse. The campaign will underscore SkinCeuticals' integrated philosophy, showcasing how consistent, at-home skincare enhances the long-term benefits of professional treatments for visibly transformative results.

ABOUT SKINCEUTICALS

Founded on decades of groundbreaking antioxidant research, SkinCeuticals is the #1 medical aesthetic skincare brand worldwide. As the pioneer of integrated skincare, the brand has an obsession for performance-based, scientific results. The brand is devoted to producing advanced, clinically proven solutions that help prevent, protect and correct visible signs of aging while supporting long-term skin health. Designed to complement the most advanced medical aesthetic procedures, SkinCeuticals' formulas are trusted by more than 13,000 dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and medical aesthetic professionals globally. Rooted in clinical expertise and driven by a commitment to scientific innovation, SkinCeuticals continues to advance the standards of professional skincare. For more information, visit SkinCeuticals.com.

SKINCEUTICALS' INTEGRATED SKINCARE APPROACH

SkinCeuticals is a pioneer in integrated skincare, with core expertise rooted in science-backed formulations that deliver transformative results. Designed to work seamlessly alongside advanced cosmetic procedures, the brand enhances skin's appearance while helping to protect and extend professional results. Recognized as the world's #1 medical aesthetic skincare brand, SkinCeuticals sits at the forefront of skincare science, developing high-performance products that complement even the most advanced in-office treatments.

SOURCE SkinCeuticals